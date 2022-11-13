He scores with Svidercoschi, suffers, remains in 10 and then in 9 but in the end he conquers the field of Caldiero Terme. The Dolomiti Bellunesi beat the Veronese quarter-finals 1-0 and obtained the second consecutive away success, as well as the third favorable result in the last four days of the championship.

The Roman center forward decides the goal in the quarter of an hour of the second half. Then the game gets complicated when Cucchisi is sent off for an intervention from behind – but in the opponent’s half – on an opponent. Subsequently, even the newly entered Alex Cossalter ends the game prematurely for a foul a little hard in the middle of the field but which was enough for the yellow as a penalty.

In any case, through gritted teeth, the Dolomites take home three points with which they rise to 13 in the standings. And on Sunday, albeit in an emergency, Levico Terme arrives at the Polisportivo.

CALDIERO TERME – BELLUNO DOLOMITES 0-1.

CALDIERO TERME (4-3-1-2): Kuqi; Cherubin (83 ‘Miloradovic), Roverato, Rossi, Braga; Pimazzoni (65 ‘Orfeini), Filiciotto, Manarin; Boldini (76 ‘Fiumicetti); Battistini (82 ‘Boni), Zerbato. Available: Bega, Lerco, Cinel, Marini, Cordioli. Coach Fabrizio Cacciatore.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES (4-3-1-2): Virvilas; Cucchisi, Conti, Alari, Macchioni; Artioli, Onescu, Thomas Cossalter (73 ‘Alex Cossalter); Arcopinto (73 ‘De Paoli, 94’ Faraon); Corbanese (68 ‘Alcides), Svidercoschi. Available: Saccon, Pasqualino, Casella, Toniolo, De Carli. Coach Diego Zanin.

Referee: Bellò di Castelfranco Veneto. Assistants: Ambrosino di Nichelino, Lugaro di Palermo.

Rarely: 60′ Svidercoschi.

Note: angles 9-5. Ammonites Zerbato, Cherubin (C), Macchioni, Onescu, De Paoli (D). Expelled at 66 ‘Cucchisi (D) and at 81’ Alex Cossalter (D), both for foul play. Recovery 0 ‘pt, 6’ st

RESULTS

CALDIERO – BELLUNO DOLOMITES 0 – 1

CJARLINS – CAMPODARSEGO 1 – 1

LEGNAGO – MESTRE 1 – 0

LEVICO – BOLZANO 0 – 1

LUPARENSE – CARTIGLIANO 1 – 1

MONTECCHIO – ESTE 1 – 1

PORTOGRUARO – ADRIESE 0 – 0

MONTEBELLUNA – VILLAFRANCA 3 – 2

CLODIENSE – TORVISCOSA 0 – 3

CLASSIFICATION

CLODIENSE 22

CAMPODARSEGO 20

BOLZANO 19

ADRIESE 18

LUPARENSE AND CALDIERO 17

LEGNAGO AND ESTE 16

CARTIGLIANO 15

MESTRE AND PORTOGRUARO 14

BELLUNO DOLOMITES 13

LEVICO AND VILLAFRANCA 12

MONTECCHIO, CJARLINS AND MONTEBELLUNA 11

TORVISCOSA 9