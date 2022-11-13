Home World Iran: the first death sentence arrives after the protests for Masha
Iran: the first death sentence arrives after the protests for Masha

A Tehran court sentenced to death, for the first time, a person accused of participating in the “riots” that broke out after Mahsa Amini’s death. This was reported by the judicial authority. According to the verdict, the person was sentenced to death for “setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, for assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security”.
The agency Irna reports it. Five other detainees were sentenced to a sentence of 5 to 10 years.

