Swimming: Bucher is aiming for the podium at the U23 European Championship premiere

Simon Bucher is aiming for a medal at the premiere of the U23 European Championships in swimming. The Tyrolean, who is the most promising OSV athlete at the start from Friday to Sunday in Dublin, calculates a lot, especially about the dolphin sprint distance. A total of eleven Austrian teams are represented in Ireland.



11.08.2023 07.08

Online since today, 7.08 a.m

At the World Championships in Japan in Fukuoka in July, Bucher impressed with seventh place in the 50 m dolphin, but he finished 26th in the 100 m dolphin, well below his potential. That’s another reason why Bucher relies primarily on the sprint, the 23-year-old wants to get close to his OSV record of 23.05 seconds. “Then there’s a medal inside,” said Bucher.

The dolphin specialist cannot currently estimate more than 100 m. In any case, according to Bucher, some of his age group are already on vacation and will not start in Ireland. For the Tyrolean, who trains in Linz, this begins for three weeks on Monday. Preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will then begin.

Edl and Auerbach also start at the Junior World Championships

For Luca Auerbach and Lukas Edl, the season has meanwhile been extended into the first week of September. The duo will then contest the Junior World Championships in Netanya, Israel. Last week at the state championships in Kapfenberg over 100 m dolphin, Edl improved Dinko Jukic’s Austrian junior record from 2008 by 0.29 seconds. With 53.03 seconds, the Junior Vice European Champion was only 0.76 seconds faster than Bucher’s World Championship time.

The two World Cup starters Marlene Kahler and Lena Grabowski canceled their appearance in Dublin and are already on the season break. Cornelia Pammer, Johanna Enkner and junior world champion Luka Mladenovic are there in Dublin.