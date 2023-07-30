Home » Swimming World Championships, Benedetta Pilato is bronze medal in the 50 breaststroke: new world record by Lithuanian Meylutyte
Sports

Swimming World Championships, Benedetta Pilato is bronze medal in the 50 breaststroke: new world record by Lithuanian Meylutyte

by admin
Swimming World Championships, Benedetta Pilato is bronze medal in the 50 breaststroke: new world record by Lithuanian Meylutyte

AND bronze per Blessed Pilate what in 50 rana at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka she snatched a third place from her opponents which gives her the lowest step on the podium. Before her, the Lithuanian touched the edge of the pool Meylutyte routegold, who made the new world record with a 29″16, and the American Lilly King con 29″94.

The blue swimmer said she was satisfied with the result: “After a year like this, it’s fine. This result gives me hope for next year. Everyone said ‘world championship undertone’, last year the level was lower. We were good, we still manage to be protagonists. I expected Ruta to take away my world record. It was obvious, I expected it, 29″16 is a man’s time. I will train for next year. There is a bit of lump, it’s the end of a chapter for me, next year I’ll change everything and I needed this”.

See also  De Rossi "Farewell to devastating Rome, with Totti quarrels and laughter"

You may also like

Very late defeat: Germany has to tremble now...

The youngest player in a World Cup in...

The China Roller Skating Marathon Open (Harbin Station)...

Jude Bellingham wants to take a drastic step...

TAR cancels two daspo in Grosseto: there are...

German junior driver Sophia Flörsch writes Formula 3...

Radio TV Serie A is born, the first...

Women’s World Cup: Group A – Norway pulls...

Max Muncy’s Two Homers Lead Dodgers to 3-2...

Cycling alone: ​​pros and cons of solo cycling

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy