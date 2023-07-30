Swimming World Championships, Benedetta Pilato is bronze medal in the 50 breaststroke: new world record by Lithuanian Meylutyte

AND bronze per Blessed Pilate what in 50 rana at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka she snatched a third place from her opponents which gives her the lowest step on the podium. Before her, the Lithuanian touched the edge of the pool Meylutyte routegold, who made the new world record with a 29″16, and the American Lilly King con 29″94.

The blue swimmer said she was satisfied with the result: “After a year like this, it’s fine. This result gives me hope for next year. Everyone said ‘world championship undertone’, last year the level was lower. We were good, we still manage to be protagonists. I expected Ruta to take away my world record. It was obvious, I expected it, 29″16 is a man’s time. I will train for next year. There is a bit of lump, it’s the end of a chapter for me, next year I’ll change everything and I needed this”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

