Swimming World Championships in Japan: world record and fourth gold for Haiyang

Chinese breaststroke swimmer Qin Haiyang set a world record in the 200 meters on Friday (July 28, 2023). The 24-year-old clocked in after 2:05.48 minutes and undercut the old record of Australian Zac Stubblety-Cook by 47 hundredths of a second. In his world record race, Qin Haiyang won his fourth gold medal in these title fights.

Qin had previously won gold in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and in the Chinese medley relay. Olympic champion Stubblety-Cook, who was on course for a record for a long time, came second. Bronze went to Matt Fallon from the USA. With his fourth victory, Qin Haiyang set the sixth world record at the swimming world championships in Fukuoka.

Gose sixth in the final over 800 m

At the same time, Isabel Gose kept her chance of a medal at the swimming world championships in Fukuoka and also reached the final in the 800 m freestyle. The 21-year-old from Magdeburg, who finished seventh over 400 m and sixth over 1,500 m, finished seventh in the addition of the heats in 8:21.71 minutes. “The time was good, I might have pulled away at 600,” said Gose. Olympic champion and defending champion Katie Ledecky from the USA swam by far the best time of 8:15.60 minutes. Behind her, the medal contenders were close together. The final will take place this Saturday (2:23 p.m. CEST).

At the latest with her EM gold last year over 400 m and two other medals at the continental title fights in Rome, Gose established herself as a German pre-swimmer. After the end of Olympic bronze medalist Sarah Wellbrock’s career, the 21-year-old is even more in focus – also for the Summer Games in Paris 2024.

According to her own statements, Gose does not feel any greater pressure from the increased public interest in her person and her achievements. “I really don’t feel anything,” she said. “We athletes somehow live from recognition and from the fact that people look at you, motivate and encourage you.”

Seventh place in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay

Lukas Märtens achieved a personal best in the 4x200m freestyle relay and came seventh in the final. With Märtens as the starting swimmer, the German quartet with Rafael Miroslaw, Josha Salchow and Timo Sorgius crossed the finish line in 7:06.14 minutes. Märtens was the first to hand over after 1:44.79 minutes.

The title went to Great Britain ahead of the USA and Australia. Märtens has so far won the only medal for German pool swimmers at the Marine Messe. In the 800m, the 21-year-old narrowly missed his second podium in fifth place. On Saturday, the man from Magdeburg will start over 1500 m together with his training partner Florian Wellbrock.

Australia’s O’Callaghan wins gold in the 100m freestyle

Kicking off Friday night’s races, Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan also won her fourth gold medal in the 100m freestyle in Fukuoka. The 19-year-old had previously triumphed over twice the distance and in a world record time with both freestyle relays. At the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, she swam twice to relay gold.

Water polo: Finals are set

In water polo, the two finals are set. Greece meets Hungary for men. Greece defeated Serbia 13-7 in the semi-finals, Hungary beat Spain 12-11.

The women’s teams from the Netherlands and Spain contest the final. The Netherlands beat Italy 9-8 in the semifinals, Spain defeated Australia 12-10.

Koehler reached the semifinals of the 50 m butterfly

Angelina Köhler swam into the semi-finals over 50 m butterfly, who had just missed a medal over double the distance in fifth place. The Berliner qualified tenth in 26.02 seconds.

On the other hand, Eric Friese was eliminated as 36th over 100 m butterfly and Peter Varjasi as 42nd over 50 m freestyle in the preliminary heat.

