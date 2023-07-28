Udinese market – Marotta says no to Kamada, the goal is Samardzic

The director says no to the arrival of Japanese footballer Kamada. The goal for the midfield is only one: Lazar Samardzic. The last

The neroazzurri have made their decision and today it is official that the next midfielder for the management will be Lazar Samardzic. The Via della Liberazione team has just returned Kamada’s contract to the sender, who finished an excellent season in Frankfurt. If Marotta and Ausilio have to operate in the middle it will be for only one player: the Serbian born in Berlin. To date, the negotiation has not yet taken off, but in the next few hours we know very well that everything could change. We remember that the Milan teamowns Still a treasure around fifty million euros due to the sale of a very important player like André Onana.

At the moment the Bianconeri’s request is around 25 million euros, but the goal of the black and blue club is to lower it as much as possible by inserting some advantageous counterparts to say the least. The first suspect as we have been saying for several days is Giovanni Fabian. A footballer who also vaguely recalls Samardzic in terms of characteristics and above all a young profile that the Friuli Venezia Giulia club likes. The agreement is missing only on a small, but not negligible detail: buys it back Udinese does not want to include it, while the neroazzurri evaluate it as a fundamental part in reaching a definitive agreement.

The other names

There are other players as well, but at the moment their slopes are definitely colder. The first is Stephen Sensi who at the moment is looking for a new accommodation, but his contract is decidedly too high for the Juventus club's coffers. The second player, however, is the young man Sebastiano Esposito but in attack the Friulians are more than fine after the arrival of Lorenzo Lucca and Brenner from Cincinnati. We'll see in the next few hours how it goes.

