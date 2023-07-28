Android devices warn of unknown trackers

Unwanted Bluetooth trackers can be located and switched off. The feature is a joint development with Apple. At the start, only Apple’s AirTags are supported.

Google has started rolling out a new feature for its Android mobile operating system that allows smartphones and tablets to detect unwanted mobile Bluetooth trackers. The technology is also based on specifications that Google and Apple have developed together and which are supported by tracker providers such as Samsung, Tile, Eufy Security, among others.

Protection against unwanted trackers was presented at this year’s Google I/O developer conference. Android devices will now issue a warning as soon as an unknown Bluetooth tracker is detected that appears to be following the user. Tapping the notification reveals more information, including a map showing the tracker’s movement history. In addition, the tracker can be made to play an audio signal without informing the actual owner of the tracker.

So far, the security feature only works with Apple’s AirTags. According to Google, tags from other manufacturers will follow.

Once an unwanted tracker has been located, a user can get more information about the tracker. It should also be possible to switch off a tracker completely to prevent it from transmitting further location data to its owner.

The tracker protection also allows you to specifically search for unwanted trackers in your own environment. A manual scan can be initiated in the Settings app under Security and Emergencies. There you will find the menu item “Unknown trackers” after receiving the update.

Google also announced that updates to the Find My Device feature won’t be available until later in the year. Before that, Apple had to provide an update for iOS as part of the cooperation on protection against unwanted trackers. “At this point, we have decided to delay the launch of the Find My Device network until Apple implements safeguards for iOS,” Google said.