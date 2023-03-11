Home Sports Swiss duel – Teichmann spoils Bencic’s birthday party – Sport
Swiss duel – Teichmann spoils Bencic's birthday party – Sport

Swiss duel – Teichmann spoils Bencic's birthday party – Sport
Swiss duel – Teichmann spoils Bencic's birthday party – Sport – SRF


Belinda Bencic is defeated by Jil Teichmann in the second round in Indian Wells 6:3, 3:6 and 3:6.

Belinda Bencic (WTA 9) probably imagined her birthday differently: she lost in three sets at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells in the second round to Jil Teichmann (WTA 39) 6: 3, 3: 6, 3: 6 . Teichmann ended the Swiss duel after 2:32 hours with her third match point.

Promising start for Bencic

The world ranking list 9 started. optimally into the game. The new 26-year-old was able to take the first service game from her doubles partner. Bencic stayed on the trigger afterwards: Although she also gave up her service, she was able to win the set 6: 3 thanks to another break.

Reversal of roles from the second set

A different picture presented itself in round 2. There it was Teichmann who was able to force a service breakthrough in the first game. Bencic looked shocked and was only able to react in the middle of the sentence – but not for long as the world number 39 made the rebreak.

Bencic struggles – and loses

Bencic kept throwing his hands in the third set. Her racket was also affected. The reason for this: the eastern Swiss made many mistakes and had to give up her service twice. Bencic fought back a bit, but in the end she had no choice but to congratulate her opponent on her birthday.

Teichmann meets either Shuai Zhang (CHN) or Rebecca Peterson (SWE) in the 3rd round.


SRF 1, 10 p.m. bulletin, March 10, 2023, 10 p.m.;


