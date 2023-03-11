Belinda Bencic is defeated by Jil Teichmann in the second round in Indian Wells 6:3, 3:6 and 3:6.

Belinda Bencic (WTA 9) probably imagined her birthday differently: she lost in three sets at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells in the second round to Jil Teichmann (WTA 39) 6: 3, 3: 6, 3: 6 . Teichmann ended the Swiss duel after 2:32 hours with her third match point.

Promising start for Bencic

The world ranking list 9 started. optimally into the game. The new 26-year-old was able to take the first service game from her doubles partner. Bencic stayed on the trigger afterwards: Although she also gave up her service, she was able to win the set 6: 3 thanks to another break.

Reversal of roles from the second set

A different picture presented itself in round 2. There it was Teichmann who was able to force a service breakthrough in the first game. Bencic looked shocked and was only able to react in the middle of the sentence – but not for long as the world number 39 made the rebreak.

Bencic struggles – and loses

Bencic kept throwing his hands in the third set. Her racket was also affected. The reason for this: the eastern Swiss made many mistakes and had to give up her service twice. Bencic fought back a bit, but in the end she had no choice but to congratulate her opponent on her birthday.

Teichmann meets either Shuai Zhang (CHN) or Rebecca Peterson (SWE) in the 3rd round.



