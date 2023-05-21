Switzerland defeats Canada, USA also remain flawless

Switzerland is on the way to winning the group at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Finland and Latvia. The Confederates won the Group B hit against Canada 3-2 (0-0 2-1 1-1) in Riga on Saturday and thus also their fifth game. In Group A in Tampere, the US team is still flawless after beating Denmark 3-0 (0-0 0-0 3-0).

Reuters/Ints Kalnins



Record world champion Canada took the lead in the power play through Tyler Toffoli (30th), but Switzerland responded with three goals from Nico Hischier (34th), Dario Simion (38th) and 39-year-old veteran Andres Ambühl (53rd). Last year’s finalist from North America made the connection through Michael Carcone (57th), but the Swiss didn’t let the 14th victory in a World Cup group game in a row be taken away from them.

The USA also extended their winning streak, but only prevailed against Denmark in the final third. Youngster Cutter Gauthier from the Boston College Eagles broke the ban with his third tournament goal (50th).

Sweden (4-0 against France), the Czech Republic (2-0 against Norway) and hosts Latvia (7-0 against Kazakhstan) were also victorious on Saturday. With the USA, Sweden and Finland (Group A) as well as Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Canada (B), six of the eight quarter-finalists have already been determined.

