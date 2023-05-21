Mayor Palandri, the first municipal council meeting on Friday [notiziediprato.it]

The junta will be announced on Wednesday. The mayor will keep the budget, personnel and municipal police for himself. Announces the desire to establish the figure of the president of the municipal council

The first municipal council with Riccardo Palandri as mayor is scheduled for May 26 (21). The meeting will open with the oath of the mayor, the validation of the elected, the communication of the members of the junta. And again the appointment of the electoral commission, and the determination of the tariffs of the Tari and the related tariff concessions. “We will also introduce the figure of the president of the municipal council – concludes Palandri -. A figure of institutional guarantee, who will be able to better coordinate the classroom work in compliance with the prerogatives of the majority and minority”. Until today, in fact, it was the mayor himself who presided over the Council. However, a modification of the regulation is necessary.

As for the junta, Palandri will announce it next Wednesday. Compared to the first hypotheses there should be no news. Interns: Diletta Bresci, Patrizia Cataldi and Alessandro Mancini or Renzo Breschi; winger: coach Leonardo Mastropieri. Palandri lets it be known that he will keep the budget, personnel and municipal police powers to himself. And it is precisely to the organization of the municipal machine that the new mayor has dedicated these first few hours with the tricolor band. On Tuesday the employees will meet in a group meeting for the official presentation but there has already been a first meeting with the municipal police, an inspection of the new Mazzei changing rooms and a check on the progress of the project at the ‘Martini’ sports field, in pending state funding. “I immediately noticed great willingness on the part of the municipal staff and the municipal police officers – explains Palandri -. The emotion of covering this role at the service of the Poggesi is really great, and I’m laying the foundations to start the administrative action in the best possible way”.

Among the priorities to manage is the completion of the Mazzei changing rooms which must be ready by 31 May. And again in the field of sports infrastructure, the mayor was personally interested in the progress of the restyling project of the Martini sports field. “On sport and infrastructure, we made specific commitments during the electoral campaign – recalls Palandri -, and we intend to complete them as soon as possible”. The mayor also announces his willingness to ask Autolinee Toscane for a meeting shortly, following some reports received in the Municipality on the inefficiencies of the public transport system.