Szoboszlai to Liverpool, paid the 70 million clause – Football

(ANSA) – LIVERPOOL, JULY 02 – Liverpool have announced that they have signed the 22-year-old Hungarian talent Domink Szoboszlai, a player who in the summer of 2020 was on the verge of coming to Lazio. The Reds have not provided further details, but the English press writes that the player arrives at the court of Jurgen Klopp after the payment of the 70 million euro contract termination clause that the footballer had with Leipzig.

Szoboszlai had arrived at Salzburg when he was just fifteen, who promoted him to the first team in May 2018. After 83 appearances and 26 goals for the Austrian Red Bull team, in January 2021 he moved to Leipzig, with whom he scored 20 goals and served 22 assists in 91 meetings.

The Hungarian is Liverpool’s second signing this summer transfer window after Argentine world champion Alexis MacAllister, signed from Brighton. (HANDLE).

