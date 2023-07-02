Home » These are the concentration points of the Pride marches in Colombia
These are the concentration points of the Pride marches in Colombia

by admin
These are the concentration points of the Pride marches in Colombia

This Sunday, July 2, the marches will be held to commemorate the rights of the community LGTBIQ+which will have several concentration points in the main cities of the country, so that the people who are part of these groups make visible the problems they face.

Through the color and the celebration that they want to show in the streets, the community LGTBIQ+ will turn to the streets to commemorate this day and make people understand the rights they have, and that on several occasions are not known to the general public.

For Pride, Bogotá already had two meetings in some places in the city, such as Parque Santander, Bulevar de San Diego and Parque de los Hippies. This Sunday, the place to commemorate the rights of the community LGTBIQ+ It will be Simón Bolívar Park.

The rallying point for the Pride

This Sunday, the Bogota Council will be the meeting point for the walk to the Simon Bolivar Park, and the time for everyone to gather will be at 12 noon, however, the walk will begin at 2 pm The concert arranged by the Bogota City Hall will be given at 4 pm

