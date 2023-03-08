For Tabea Kemme, Marcus Thuram’s swallow against Freiburg is a reason to be ashamed. The ex-national player and TV expert is hard on the Gladbacher. She calls for a rethinking of penalties.

DFormer national player Tabea Kemme sharply criticized Mönchengladbach footballer Marcus Thuram for his swallow in the Bundesliga game against SC Freiburg. “So what I like to call windfall. The rotten apple falls from the tree for no reason,” said the 31-year-old on the “ran Bundesliga Webshow”: “I don’t want to see characters like that on the pitch. It’s not the first time this has happened to him.”

If she had done such an action during her active time, it would have been incredibly uncomfortable for her. “Oh my god, I would be so embarrassed. I would be so ashamed” Thuram, with the French national team 2022 World Cup finalist, had dropped against Freiburg in the penalty area on Saturday after a duel without a foul and demanded a penalty. The penalty kick was initially given by referee Benjamin Brand, but was withdrawn after studying the video images.

“You can also work with community hours here”

Kemme advocated penalizing swallows with a time penalty. “You know that from other sports like handball. Being outnumbered in the game might hurt even more than being suspended in the next game,” said the 2016 Olympic champion.

Kemme also has a clear opinion in the case of Thuram’s teammate Ramy Bensebaini, who insulted the referee team in French after his yellow-red card against SC. “I think you can also work with community hours here,” said the former defender. “I notice it again and again when we visit schools, which educational work we have to do.” In the case of unsportsmanlike behavior like that of Bensebaini, “the players could get social hours and do this educational work with the youth”.