Taekwondo player Hronová won bronze at the European Games in Krakow

In the first round, Hronová knocked out Slovakian Gabriela Briškárová, but in the quarterfinals, she was overpowered by Spanish Alma María Pérez, last year’s European vice-champion. She subsequently advanced to the finals, so Hronová could continue with the repairs, in which she easily coped with Despina Pilavakiová from Cyprus. In the fight for bronze, she defeated Aydinová 2:0.

On Sunday, the three remaining Czech taekwondo players Petra Štolbová (up to 62 kg), Iveta Jiránková (up to 67 kg) and Adam Jochman (up to 80 kg) should participate in the European Games. The biggest hope will be Štolbová, who won silver at the World Championship last year and won the same metal at the European Championship last year.

the boxers did not get a win today either

At the European Games in Poland, the Czech boxers did not win even on the second day of competition. After three failures on Friday, another four representatives lost their first matches.

In the weight class up to 80 kg, Jindřich Janečka already suffered a broken nose in the first round of the duel with Gradus Kraus from the Netherlands and could not continue the fight. In the ninety-second round, Pavol Hrivňák lost 0:5 on points to Pole Mateusz Bereznické from Poland.

Claudia Tótová also lost to her Polish opponent, losing to Hanna Lakotarová 1:4 in the weight category up to 54 kg. Hungarian Anna Luca Hamoriová was beyond the strength of Markéta Tojnarová in the 66th category, who won clearly on points.