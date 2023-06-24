The government staggers between Mes, expiring decrees and perennial duels: the somersaults and the inconsistency of politics – Il Riformista

The government staggers between Mes, expiring decrees and perennial duels: somersaults and political inconsistency The reformist Meloni and Salvini want to be nationalists on the Mes, but they are not in Italy’s interest Linkiesta.itMes, the no to the ratification exchange currency L’Eco di BergamoThe metamorphosis of continuity, the shadow of the Mes on Italy TraniVivaSee full coverage on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

