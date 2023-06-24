Grabois will be a candidate for President and there will be STEP against Massa

The social leader Juan Grabois signed his presidential candidacy to compete against Sergio Massa in the PASO of United for the Homeland.

Grabois had resigned his candidacy to support the ephemeral candidacy of Peter’s Wado. But when Unión por la Patria brought down the current minister, he went back on his decision and now he will compete.

“In January of this year, I announced my candidacy for president with a clear political statement: if there was no candidate from the decimated generation who firmly represents the defense of national sovereignty and a transforming program, we were willing to do it. Yesterday announced the Massa-Rossi formula and, as we are consistent with our convictions, today together with @paulaabalmedina we take on the challenge of competing in the presidential PASO at @JustaySoberana_ within @unionxlapatria. We represent that generation and that program,” Grabois announced.

Developing

LT / ED

