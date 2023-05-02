Take the lead in appreciating the NBA’s new regular season MVP trophy “The Michael Jordan Trophy”

The NBA officially announced 6 redesigned and renamed trophies at the end of last year. Among them, the regular season Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy was renamed “The Michael Jordan Trophy”. This trophy was designed by Victor Solomon, and the league’s Christopher Arena, Jordan designer Mark Smith and Michael Jordan himself collaborated to complete.

The trophy itself is 23.6 inches high, a reference to Michael Jordan’s back number and the number of championships, and the crystal ball in the player’s hand has 23 points and a diameter of 1.23 inches. The top of the 5-sided base refers to the five MVPs in Michael Jordan’s career. The base is splayed out at 15 degrees, referring to his 15-year NBA career. The 45-degree chamfer of the base is a tribute to his second back number. The 6-sided nameplate symbolizes 6 Finals MVPs.

Although Michael Jordan insisted on not wanting to present his portrait during the design process, so as not to blur the honor of the MVP winner of the season, he still draws inspiration from Michael Jordan’s career everywhere and echoes the naming of the trophy. The NBA 2022-2023 season The Michael Jordan Trophy will be officially announced at 7:00 pm Eastern Time on May 2, and interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.