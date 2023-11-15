Tampa Bay Rays Likely to Trade Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot This Offseason

The Tampa Bay Rays could be making some major roster moves this winter, as reports indicate that right-hander Tyler Glasnow is likely to be traded. ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic have both suggested that Glasnow could be on the move, with Passan reporting that it is “widely anticipated.”

Glasnow, who will become a free agent after the 2024 season, is owed $25 million in 2024, which would represent a record for Tampa Bay’s Opening Day payroll. Despite being limited by an oblique strain, the 30-year-old posted a 3.53 ERA with 162 strikeouts in 120 innings of work over 21 regular-season games in 2023.

In addition to Glasnow, the Rays are also said to be interested in trading outfielder Manuel Margot, who is under contract for $10 million in 2024 with a club option worth $12 million for 2025. According to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB Network, the Rays have been in talks with multiple teams interested in acquiring Margot, who has a career slash line of .255/.309/.385 over 788 games.

With potentially high-profile moves on the horizon, the Rays could be looking to shake up their roster and payroll heading into the 2024 season.

Share this: Facebook

X

