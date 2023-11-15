Meet Chabely Rodriguez: How she Found Success and Financial Freedom as a Certified Anesthesiology Assistant

Chabely Rodriguez: The Inspiring Story of a Latina Medical Professional

Chabely Rodriguez is a young woman of Latin origin making a name for herself in the medical field in the United States. Working as a certified anesthesiology assistant in a hospital, Rodriguez’s job involves helping doctors keep patients sedated during surgeries and other medical procedures.

“I loved science, especially chemistry, as a kid and always wanted to pursue a career in medicine,” Rodriguez shared in a conversation with CNBC.

Rodriguez made a salary of over $210,000 in 2022 and is determined to exceed that amount in 2023. Despite her comfortable income, Rodriguez’s journey has not been without challenges. Raised in a family of immigrants from Mexico, she grew up working on her family’s farm in New York with her four brothers.

After expressing her desire to pursue a different career path than farming, Rodriguez attended Brooklyn College and later Nova Southeastern University in Florida to obtain her master’s degree in anesthesiology. She incurred a $200,000 student debt from graduate school but managed to pay it off in just two years with her earnings and careful budgeting.

While Rodriguez has a stable income, she remains frugal with her spending, saving nearly half her salary and keeping her housing costs down by having a roommate and driving a modest car. She spends on experiences, like travel and food, rather than material possessions.

Looking to the future, Rodriguez does not plan to retire early and hopes to dedicate more time to her hobbies and travel. She aspires to continue exploring the world and visit her family in New York.

In the end, Rodriguez’s story is an inspiring tale of hard work, determination, and financial responsibility. Her journey serves as a reminder of the power of pursuing one’s passions and striving for success.

Share this: Facebook

X

