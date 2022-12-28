Home Sports Tao Hanlin scored 19 points, Gao Shiyan scored 16+7, Shandong beat Ningbo with 58 points and sent opponents to a 19-game losing streak_Rebound_Assist_Competition
Sports

Tao Hanlin scored 19 points, Gao Shiyan scored 16+7, Shandong beat Ningbo with 58 points and sent opponents to a 19-game losing streak_Rebound_Assist_Competition

by admin
Tao Hanlin scored 19 points, Gao Shiyan scored 16+7, Shandong beat Ningbo with 58 points and sent opponents to a 19-game losing streak_Rebound_Assist_Competition
2022-12-28 21:51

Source: China Basket Lens

Original title: Tao Hanlin scored 19 points, Gao Shiyan scored 16+7, Shandong beat Ningbo with 58 points and sent opponents to a 19-game losing streak

Data map source: Xinhua News Agency

December 28th CBA regular season, Shandong played against Ningbo today. In the end, the Shandong men’s basketball team beat Ningbo 129-71 by 58 points, giving the Ningbo men’s basketball team a 19-game losing streak.

At the beginning of the game, Ningbo was unable to parry, especially Shandong, with its inside advantage, will have a gap of more than 20 points. The situation in the second quarter did not change. Shandong made persistent efforts and won another 17 points in a single quarter. At the end of the half, Ningbo was already behind by 36 points. In the second half, Ningbo did not improve on the offensive end. Shandong continued to attack fiercely. The point difference had exceeded 50 points in the final quarter. The game lost suspense. In the end, Shandong beat Ningbo 129-71 by 58 points, giving Ningbo men’s basketball team a 19-game losing streak.

data

Shandong: Tao Hanlin 19 points and 4 rebounds, Jiao Hailong 15 points and 8 rebounds, Gao Shiyan 16 points, 7 assists and 2 steals, Chen Peidong 12 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals, Landsberg 14 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals, Gyllenwater 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Qiao Wenhan 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Zhu Rongzhen 14 points and 3 rebounds, Jia Cheng 11 points and 5 rebounds, Liu Guancen 3 points and 5 assists.

Ningbo: Zhao Junfeng 13 points and 3 rebounds, Taylor 12 points, 2 rebounds and 8 assists, Ning Hongyu 11 points and 5 rebounds, Qu Honglin 6 points and 2 rebounds, Li Bairun 5 points and 5 assists, Han Delong 12 points and 4 rebounds, Jiang Shuai 9 points, the main Hao had 3 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals.Return to Sohu to see more

See also  Xiaoding scored 19 points in his comeback, Tao Hanlin double-double, Liao Sanning 25 points, north control loses Shandong_Gao Shiyan

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

You may also like

Inter-Naples: Kvara, Lobotka and Osimhen are Inzaghi’s special...

Galazzi, second goal for the Pavese jewel in...

The general rules of the 14th Winter Games...

Inter, Lukaku must repay the club that believed...

Juve, Di Maria and Paredes will return on...

Inter, Inzaghi: “2021/22 great season, it could have...

Cook hit and killed on the Po bridge,...

Kvara… dona has already taken Napoli: ‘The top...

Moriyasu led the Japanese team into the top...

Nba, free Sacramento Kings tickets with fan tokens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy