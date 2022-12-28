Original title: Tao Hanlin scored 19 points, Gao Shiyan scored 16+7, Shandong beat Ningbo with 58 points and sent opponents to a 19-game losing streak

Data map source: Xinhua News Agency

December 28th CBA regular season, Shandong played against Ningbo today. In the end, the Shandong men’s basketball team beat Ningbo 129-71 by 58 points, giving the Ningbo men’s basketball team a 19-game losing streak.

At the beginning of the game, Ningbo was unable to parry, especially Shandong, with its inside advantage, will have a gap of more than 20 points. The situation in the second quarter did not change. Shandong made persistent efforts and won another 17 points in a single quarter. At the end of the half, Ningbo was already behind by 36 points. In the second half, Ningbo did not improve on the offensive end. Shandong continued to attack fiercely. The point difference had exceeded 50 points in the final quarter. The game lost suspense. In the end, Shandong beat Ningbo 129-71 by 58 points, giving Ningbo men’s basketball team a 19-game losing streak.

data

Shandong: Tao Hanlin 19 points and 4 rebounds, Jiao Hailong 15 points and 8 rebounds, Gao Shiyan 16 points, 7 assists and 2 steals, Chen Peidong 12 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals, Landsberg 14 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals, Gyllenwater 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Qiao Wenhan 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Zhu Rongzhen 14 points and 3 rebounds, Jia Cheng 11 points and 5 rebounds, Liu Guancen 3 points and 5 assists.

Ningbo: Zhao Junfeng 13 points and 3 rebounds, Taylor 12 points, 2 rebounds and 8 assists, Ning Hongyu 11 points and 5 rebounds, Qu Honglin 6 points and 2 rebounds, Li Bairun 5 points and 5 assists, Han Delong 12 points and 4 rebounds, Jiang Shuai 9 points, the main Hao had 3 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: