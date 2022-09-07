China Daily, Beijing, September 7th. On September 7th, Taozui Pinggu held a press conference for the 2022 China Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Triathlon and the 23rd X-BIONIC Sanfu Triathlon. This event was organized by China Triathlon Sports Association, Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, Beijing Pinggu District People’s Government and Beijing Sanfu Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. sponsored by Beijing Social Sports Management Center, Beijing Pinggu District Sports Bureau, Beijing Pinggu District Jinhaihu Town People’s Government , Beijing Shanshui Jinhai Lake Tourism and Culture Development Co., Ltd. and Beijing Triathlon Sports Association. The event will be held from September 17th to 18th at the Jinhai Lake Scenic Spot in Pinggu District.

Tao Zui Ping Gu 2022 China Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Triathlon is the first triathlon event with the prefix “中” in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. Upgraded from the 23-year-old triathlon, the event was awarded the honorary title of “Beijing Demonstration Project” by the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau in 2017, and was awarded the “2019 Beijing Demonstration Project” by the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau in 2019. In 2020, it won the honorary title of “Contribution Award for Excellent Events in 2020” awarded by the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, and in 2021, it will be promoted to the China Triathlon Sports Association A-level event.

This year’s Sanfu Triathlon attracted nearly 1,000 people to participate, and nearly 500 people registered for the Sanfu Little Ironman and Paddleboard Open. This year’s track design adheres to the principle of integrating urban regional characteristics, highlights the cultural characteristics of Pinggu, and takes the high-quality ecological characteristics of Pinggu Jinhai Lake as the combination point, so that the contestants can fully integrate into the embrace of Jinhai Lake, experience the scenery and culture of the world’s leisure valley, and showcase Pinggu” The regional characteristics of “Outdoor New Paradise”. At the same time, the organizing committee will comprehensively create a differentiated triathlon event for outdoor sports and leisure groups based on the location of Jinhai Lake and the advantages of water and venue environment.

Sanfu Triathlon and Sanfu Little Ironman and Urban Family Triathlon, as the A+ points competition of China Triathlon Sports Association, will include short distance, ultra short distance, mini distance and family relay according to gender and schedule settings. There are 8 competition groups including triathlon elite, full age group, half age group, and youth group, and more than 40 age groups, so that iron friends can experience the beauty of Pinggu landscape and enjoy the forest in sports. The greenness of the city creates a new paradise for outdoor sports and helps the development of sports economy.

The event continues to open up the road of technological innovation in the course of its development. X-BIONIC Dragonfly 5G triathlon suit is streamlined based on fluid dynamics. By reducing wind resistance, it achieves lighter weight and better performance output and achieves better sports. The performance and interpretation of the new “Iron Man” equipment will crown the “Iron Man” glory for the competition. At the same time, as one of the key international brand events in Pinggu District, the theme song “Burning Dream” of the same name of this event was released at the conference, which will continue to enhance the cross-border communication influence and brand value of the event IP.

Facing the crucial year for the implementation of the new development pattern of the 14th Five-Year Plan, Pinggu District, based on the leisure culture of Pinggu, has concentrated its efforts to create a number of unique leisure tourism products and brand events, and actively create new leisure fashion as the core. The core “tall and noble” Pinggu and a new paradise for outdoor sports. At the meeting, the China Triathlon Sports Association awarded Beijing Pinggu District Sports Bureau the honorary title of the first China Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Triathlon.

