Telecinco sets a premiere date for ‘La vida sin filtros’, the new program by Cristina Tárrega

Valencia 06/25/2023 at 13:36 CEST

The new Mediaset format already has a place in Telecinco’s prime time.

‘Life without filters’the new Telecinco program, opens next Saturday, July 1 at 10:00 p.m.. Cristina Tárrega is in charge of this format that works without scripts and in which we will discover stories without filters.

In each program, Tárrega will face the most surprising stories without prior knowledge, without a script or information. in the premiere program We will meet a couple of brothers in love who, despite what their environment thinks, intend to go through the altar.

This new format, which follows in the wake of the canceled ‘Déjate querer’ by Paz Padilla, will replace ‘My house is yours’. After seven installments that have been a complete audience failure, Bertín Osborne’s program is running out of space on the grid, waiting for it to return to its usual location on Monday night immediately or to return after a period of rest.

