Home » Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday June 27, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday June 27, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday June 27, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested in

See also  457˽տ ߻--

You may also like

Shooting left 2 dead and 3 injured in...

Heartless thieves steal a special tricycle from a...

National Assembly: Bill to keep disqualification period five...

Guide to the latest trends for double curtains...

Silvestre Dangond’s son runs a hot dog stand...

TOP-10 reliable subcompact cars – a new rating...

the “Festival of the Ancient World” is back...

“Crysalis”: the story of Blanca Huertas, a woman...

First statement from Putin after the Wagner rebellion...

Municipality of Naples – From Friday 23 June...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy