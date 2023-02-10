Who said football is only for boys?

This cliché has by now been better than debunked… and not just for the usual hackneyed rhetoric to follow the wave of the moment.

That women’s football has its value and its following is established, both at an amateur and professional level. So there is no shortage of sequels, both on TV and in online betting centers and casinos, where the bets on women’s sporting events grow gradually.

Expanding this last speech (and not only) we’re going to see the 10 soccer players to keep an eye on in 2023.

How to bet on women’s football

For the avoidance of any misunderstanding, and for those who are left behind, you can now bet on women’s football in any Italian betting center and on any online operator.

On betting sites are in fact available odds, multiple combination possibilities and all outcomes, even those concerning corners and goalscorers, not counting the possibility of playing live.

Naturally this can vary according to the operator, which since it has a maximum investment ceiling that it can afford for payments, perhaps does not always offer the same odds at the same times of the day.

In short, do not expect to be able to play unlimited women’s football while playing the Champions League or the World Cup… but the same goes for the Swedish cup or the Japanese third category for example.

The list of 10 players to watch in 2023

In this ranking we are going to see the players who have stood out so far. Many of them are still active but have been playing for quite some time. Others may have left the business but couldn’t miss it, especially as new players will be able to continue to be inspired by them. So whether they’re new or not, they’re still worth keeping an eye on today.

A separate paragraph is dedicated to the first three.

1 Marta Vieira da Silva

2 Megan Rapinoe

3 Mia Hamm

4 Alex Morgan

5 Ada Hegerberg

6 Alexia Putellas

7 Sam Kerr

8 Lucy Bronze

9 Hope Solo

10 Michelle Akers

Martha Vieira da Silva

The Brazilian striker simply known as Marta deserves a separate paragraph and the first position of our ranking for her original and unrepeatable style of play. In the world cup she scored 17 times, she won a Ballon d’Or, The Best FIFA Women’s Player and even 4 times the FIFA World Player of the Year.

Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe, star of the United States, is special for her fame and for her political commitment, but not only: in addition to having led the US national team to new heights, she won a Ballon d’Or, The Best FIFA Women’s Player , the golden shoe of the world cup and the award of best female player of the world cup.

Mia Hamm

Mia Hamm is one of only two female footballers in the world to have been included in the FIFA 100: Pele’s 2004 list of the best 125 footballers of all time.

By now she has hung up her boots but she must be kept an eye on again this year by all the enthusiasts, by those who want to talk about it at the bar, but above all by those who play or want to start.

She won two FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year, two World Cups and two Olympic golds.

She is also American and has been so relevant to US soccer that her silhouette was used for 4 years as the logo of the women’s soccer championship.

For the rest, and in conclusion, seeing is better than reading. For this we advise you to look for videos of these three players and all the others.