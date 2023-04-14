16:11 Great light show! There is a great atmosphere in the closed hall. The anthems have already been played, it should start here shortly.

15:56 The game is played on sand “The weekend will be special with the fans in the Porsche Arena – the team hasn’t had that for a long time,” said a happy Anna-Lena Friedsam beforehand. For her it is even her first appearance in DTB dress in front of her own audience.

15:41 Haddad Maia is world number 14. With Beatriz Haddad Maia, Friedsam meets the best-placed Brazilian. The 26-year-old from São Paulo won two WTA 250 tournaments in Nottingham and Birmingham in June last year and only lost to Romanian Simona Halep in the Canadian Open final in August. With the Brazilian Fed Cup team, Haddad Maia has won 25 of 35 matches so far.

15:35 Will Friedsam manage to surprise? Anna-Lena Friedsam only made her debut for the German Fed Cup team in February 2020 at the age of 27. In her vita she has two wins each against Anett Kontaveit, Emma Raducanu and Kristina Mladenovic, who were in the top ten at the time.

15:24 Niemeier has to watch for now It came as a bit of a surprise that Anna-Lena Friedsam was nominated for the opening individual instead of Jule Niemeier, but it can be explained by Niemeier’s low form. “We made this decision in consultation with everyone – we see the best chances this way,” emphasized team captain Rainer Schüttler.

15:15 The qualification The qualification runs as follows: At least three singles are played, the third on Saturday. If necessary, another singles and a doubles could be played. The winning nation makes it to the final round, the losing country has to fight against relegation in the play-offs. In addition to Anna-Lena Friedsam and Tatjana Maria, the German squad also includes Laura Siegemund and Eva Lys. See also Nashville SC vs. NYCFC Highlights | FOX Soccer