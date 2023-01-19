«After the loss to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Australian Open, I did a series of tests. MRI revealed a type two tear of the left hip flexor. The normal recovery time for this type of injury is six to eight weeks.

Good afternoon. I have carried out medical tests after the defeat yesterday. The MRI shows a grade 2 lesion in the Iliacus Psoas of his left leg. Now it’s sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks. pic.twitter.com/xwcKSyTzhp — Rafael Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 19, 2023

Rafa Nadal thus announced the diagnosis on his social profiles after the hip injury suffered in the middle of the second set of the second round match lost at Melbourne Park 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 against McDonald.

Nadal on the ropes after yet another injury: “I’m mentally destroyed, I don’t know when I’ll be back” Stephen Semeraro January 18, 2023



Nadal, his team explains, will now have a period of rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. If the recovery times were to be those currently foreseen, he would miss the first two Masters 1000 of the season in Indian Wells and Miami. But he could return for the clay court season and try to conquer the fifteenth Roland Garros.