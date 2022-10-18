[Netease Sports News on the 18th]The World Table Tennis Major League (WTT) Championship Macau Station will be held from October 19th to 23rd, with five men and five players from each national table tennis team. Men’s singles Ma Long joined hands with Wang Chuqin to block Zhang Benzhihe, Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan fought in the first round of civil war. Women’s singles Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu are in the same district, and Chen Meng and Ito Mima will compete for the semi-finals.

In the men’s and women’s singles event of the WTT Championship Macau Station, 32 players each participated. Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun, Wang Chuqin and Lin Gaoyuan qualified for the national table tennis men’s singles, and Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi and Chen Xing played together in the women’s singles.

Men’s singles Fan Zhendong, Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan are in the first half. Fan Zhendong met Huang Zhenting of Hong Kong, China and Carlsen of Sweden in the first two rounds. In the quarter-finals, he may encounter Germany’s Francesca and Slovenian Dakko. the winner.

Liang Jingkun fought against Lin Gaoyuan in the first round. The winner will face South Korea’s Zhang Yuzhen in the second round. After advancing, he will face Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yunru or German veteran Boer in the quarter-finals.

In the second half, Ma Long fought against Japanese player Yukiya Uda in the first round, and in the second round, he encountered Qiu Dang of Germany. Wang Chuqin from the same district will face Brazil’s Hugo Calderano in the first round, and in the second round, he will face the German star Ochalov, who has returned from injury, and strive to join forces with Malone. Zhang Benzhihe, who shined in the World Table Tennis Championships, will not meet any Chinese players before advancing to the semi-finals, but if he wants to reach the semi-finals, he has to beat two famous Swedish players, Falk and Moregarde.

In women’s singles, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu are in the top half. Sun Yingsha will face Brazil’s Bruna in the first round, and the second round will face the winner of Luxembourg veteran Ni Xialian and Monaco’s Yang Xiaoxin. The potential opponent in the quarter-finals is Hong Kong’s Du Kaiqin. Or Zheng Yijing from Chinese Taipei.

Wang Manyu, who was in the upper half with Sun Yingsha, faced off against Chinese-French player Yuan Jianan in the first round, and faced Chen Siyu of Chinese Taipei or German player Mitram in the second round. After reaching the quarter-finals, Wang Manyu will face Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa or Hong Kong’s Li Haoqing.

Olympic champion Chen Meng and Ito Mima are in the same district in the second half. If they make the cut, they will face each other in the quarter-finals. Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong are also in the lower half. They may meet Han Ying and Shan Xiaona, two Chinese-American players in Germany. The two will strive to join forces to secure a place in the top four.