Home Technology Meet Iono, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet’s Electric Gym Leader – Pokémon Scarlet/Violet – Gamereactor
Technology

by admin
We’re about a month away from Pokémon Crimson/Violet’s debut on the Nintendo Switch, and in that case, we keep hearing additional information about the game, the latest around a new gym leader that can be found in the Paldea area. .

Her name is Iono, and she specializes in electric-type Pokémon.As pointed out in the press release, we were told that she is the leader of the gym in Pardia Levencia, she “Known as a super streamer, he gained popularity online as the host of a show called Iono Zone.

As for who she’ll bring to the battlefield when you find and confront her, Iono’s partner Pokémon is the elf frog creature, Bailey Bolt. This unusual-looking pocket monster can expand and contract its body to generate electricity, which is then released through its protruding eyeballs. Strange indeed. It’s also been said that the Bellibolt has a brand new electrical shapeshifting ability that can recharge when it’s hit by an attack, making its next electric move even more powerful.

Check out the Iono and Bailey Bolt below, and be sure to find them at Paldea when Scarlet/Violet launches on November 18.

