Aston Martin and Bowers & Wilkins have revamped their…

With the debut of the new DB12. Motorists Aston Martin they will be able to enjoy the new for the first time Surround Sound System Bowers & Wilkins.

Thanks to the new and exciting audio partnership between the two iconic British brands.

Aston Martin, Bowers & Wilkins is the new official audio partner, press office source

Bowers & Wilkins e Aston Martin, un team vincente

The engineering teams of Bowers & Wilkins e Aston Martin. They shared their world-class expertise to develop the new Surround Sound System.

Looking for the ultimate sensory experience. A bespoke system, based on technologies and innovations found in Bowers & Wilkins loudspeakers and audio products, and acoustically engineered to deliver a spectacular listening experience.

Proprietary high-performance technologies, such as Aluminum Double Dome tweeters and Continuum mid-range speakers®give this system a balanced and precise sound, with 15 speakers and 1,170 W bi-amplification. In addition, the 3D speakers and a powerful subwoofer ensure the most immersive sound experience possible in an Aston Martin car.

Try Amazon Music to listen to your favorite music, it’s free for 30 days

Bowers & Wilkins and Aston Martin, the immersive quality of sound

The immersive quality of the high-performance audio system is achieved thanks to the perfect position, direction and symmetry of the speakers, which have been meticulously integrated into the structure of the DB12.

Premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival on 24 May 2023, the DB12, with its core values ​​of high performance and ultra-luxury, is the spearhead of the next generation of Aston Martin sports cars. As such, it heralds a new era, one that will see all Aston Martin models characterized by the prodigious performance, seamless integration of advanced technologies, sublime styling and exemplary craftsmanship for which the marque is renowned. Aston Martin and Bowers & Wilkins, two iconic British brands, embody these characteristics and share the same values, with a focus on technical innovation and a passion for high performance.

To celebrate this shared vision, the launch of the DB12 fittingly ushers in the beginning of the official partnership which will lead to further collaborations, in pursuit of ever higher levels of performance.

Bowers & Wilkins and Aston Martin, press office source

Aston Martin DB12

Defined at the world‘s first Super Tourer, the DB12 represents a new category of cars.

The DB12 offers an epochal breakthrough in terms of sporting character and dynamic capability, combining an exhilarating driving experience. With exceptional refinement, cutting-edge technology and extreme luxury.

Featuring exceptional performance and handling. Able to satisfy and reward the most demanding drivers.

Its meticulously honed chassis is perfectly matched to a powertrain V8 Twin-Turbo and Class-leading 680PS/800Nm. The result is one Aston Martin energica. It shines with authenticity, skill and passion to deliver a driving experience that is second to none.

The announcement of the DB12 comes as Aston Martin celebrates two major milestones in 2023: the grand 110th anniversary and 75 years of the illustrious DB model line.

About the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system

L’impianto audio surround Bowers & Wilkinsoffered as an option for the first time on an Aston Martin, centers around a configuration of 15 speakers, a 14-channel amplifier and state-of-the-art sound processing technology.

5 Bowers & Wilkins 25mm Nautilus™ aluminum double dome tweeters

Located in the dashboard, in the doors and behind the B-pillar, Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus™ Aluminum Double Dome tweeters are derived from the iconic Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus™ speaker, with spiral speaker channels that absorb reflected sound from the back of each tweeter. Resonances are minimized for an incredibly detailed and immersive listening experience, where you only hear the audio that is part of the performance.

Bowers & Wilkins, press office source

5 speaker mid-range Continuum® di Bowers & Wilkins

Positioned in the immediate vicinity of the tweeters, the speaker mid-range Continuum® da 100 mm represent the result of eight years of development and a major leap forward in midrange speaker performance. The authenticity and precision in the reproduction of voices and instruments create a truly lifelike sound throughout the DB12, for all passengers. Based on the principle of control and with optimized flexibility, the weave structure is designed to absorb unwanted resonances, resulting in a cleaner midrange sound and reduced unwanted noise, with a more open and neutral performance.

With the Its stunning silver finish, the Continuum™ Cone is as eye-catching as it is technologically advanced.

Bowers & Wilkins and Aston Martin, press office source Bowers & Wilkins and Aston Martin, press office source

Tweeter-on-Top Technology

The Tweeter-on-Top technology sees the tweeter separate from the rest of the cabinet to reduce staining. Inside the car, it also minimizes the acoustic reflection of the windshieldinstead directing the sound directly at the occupants. The result is greater system clarity, with more detailed, clear and natural sound. Three DB12 dash-mounted tweeters complement the interior, adding style.

The new partnership promises to deliver a higher level of performance, technology and driver engagement by extending the experience Aston Martin to in-car audio and music, a fundamental component of the emotion of driving.

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin, he said: “In this dawn of the new generation of our sports cars, couture interiors crafted with precision are essential to deliver a fully immersive and emotional human experience. The mere sound of our engines already conveys emotions and visceral sensations. And now, with the addition of excellent sound, which is transmitted so clearly through a newly developed audio system, we have harmonized our interior design with innovation and technology, so that our drivers hear the sound. ‘energy, calm and luxury, all in one go. Bowers & Wilkins has created a system that fulfills these design ambitions and that looks as stunning as it sounds. Drivers can use it however they wish to create their perfect experience.”

Dan Shepherd, vice president of licensing and partnerships at Bowers & Wilkins, said: “Bowers & Wilkins’ alignment with Aston Martin is only natural – both celebrate their British heritage and are renowned for innovating and creating exciting experiences. In addition to audio integration with the car, this exciting new partnership will also lead to higher brand cooperations in the future. We are proud to look forward to the next chapter.”