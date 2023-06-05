Home » Elisa Carrió against Mauricio Macri: “His dark side is playing so that he loses Together for Change”
Elisa Carrió against Mauricio Macri: “His dark side is playing so that he loses Together for Change”

Elisa Carrió against Mauricio Macri: “His dark side is playing so that he loses Together for Change”

Elisa “Lilita” Carrióthe leader of the Civic Coalition and pre-candidate for president, stated that Mauricio Macri “It has two sides, one light and one dark. his dark side is playing to lose Together for Change”.

Regarding the incorporation of the Cordovan governor Juan Schiaretti to the space of Together for Change, Carrió supported the initiative of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. “I am for unity and breadth, but I’m not getting into the discussion table because I’m not going to discuss with a pointer who is now president of the PRO,” he fired at Patricia Bullrich’s replacement, Federico Angelini.

In interview with Just one more turn of the Chanel TN, Carrió affirmed that “Whoever built Together for Change with great breadth, and destroyed the prejudice of the union between the PRO and radicalism It was me“.

After being sworn in as a lawyer, Elisa Carrió confirmed her candidacy for president

Likewise, he shot against the liberal referent Javier Mileywhom he defined as “an emergent of the social anger” and said: “It is a worldwide experiment at the political level to destroy parliaments and journalism.”

“My retirement is 270,000 pesos a month. When you talk about caste, first look where they get the money from and who finances them”, critical.

