Home Sports Tennis, from Agassi to Williams: the 12 champions raised by Bollettieri
Sports

Tennis, from Agassi to Williams: the 12 champions raised by Bollettieri

by admin
Tennis, from Agassi to Williams: the 12 champions raised by Bollettieri

Under the Maestro’s guidance, Courier, Sampras, Becker, Sharapova, Seles, Hingis, Capriati also became champions. A life punctuated by 84 Grand Slams

Jim Courier, Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, Pete Sampras, Marcelo Rios, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Jelena Jankovic. Twelve number one in the world, won 84 slams in singles alone. A frightening curriculum, from the “master” that Nick Bollettieri (who died at the age of 91) was. Controversial too, no doubt, and in fact with some of his pupils (even favourites, such as Andre Agassi), he did not always remain on good terms. Controversies which, however, have done nothing but increase even more, if possible, the legend of the man from Pelham and of his academy, founded in 1978 in Bradenton, Florida.

See also  Nba Natale, Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics 117-113: Giannis 36 punti

You may also like

Lady Bonucci: “Marriage crisis? After the journey, I...

World Cup, Brazil, the controversy over the “steak...

Lebanon between stability and change: “Italy has invested...

Serie A, muscle injuries. But Europe is no...

The situation has not deteriorated in the past...

Live LIVE Inter-Gzira Utd: the Nerazzurri are back...

Chinese Super League Comprehensive news: Three towns in...

Juve investigation: “We burned 20 years of competitive...

2022 Qatar World Cup 1/8 Finals Schedule Live...

Serie A basketball Reggio Emilia: Sakota arrives via...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy