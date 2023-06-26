Tennis in Bad Homburg: Maria also loses – all Germans are eliminated

As of: 06/27/2023 00:11 a.m

Despite a strong first set, tennis player Tatjana Maria clearly missed the hoped-for coup against the Polish world number one Iga Swiatek in Bad Homburg. A week before the start of Wimbledon, the 35-year-old lost 7-5, 2-6, 0-6 against the French Open winner on Monday (26.06.23).

At 9:14 p.m. and after 1:52 hours of play, Maria’s performance at the grass event ended, where Angelique Kerber, who is taking a break, is present as a tournament ambassador. Maria was only in the final of a smaller tournament in Gaiba on Sunday.

Maria unsatisfied with timing

It was difficult for her to be “100 percent” just one day after the final at a WTA tournament in Italy,” said the 35-year-old after the match, “I think it’s important to say that I didn’t really agree with the schedule of the game,” said the Swabian, “the first round could have been played on Tuesday.”

Only on Monday morning was the world number 58. and Wimbledon semi-finalist from last year left Italy, but could still annoy Swiatek at first.

Although the Swabian quickly ran behind a residue. Aside from the first game, she held through, was successful with her undercut slice and net attacks. Swiatek also made a few mistakes. Maria equalized at 4:4 – and secured the first set with the next break. Rounds two and three then developed into clear affairs for the favourite.

Peaceful, confident despite defeat

This means that after the second day all German participants in the tournament, which is worth almost 260,000 US dollars, were eliminated. Anna-Lena Friedsam just missed a surprise in the 6: 4, 4: 6, 5: 7 against Mayar Sherif from Egypt, who was number four. “She came with tournament wins behind her, unfortunately I had the flu. I think that made the difference that I didn’t have that much time to prepare. All in all it was a good match,” said the 29-year-old from Andernach was looking forward to Wimbledon, “I think I can hurt a lot of opponents because I’m in control of the game.”

Lena Papadakis, who had moved into the main draw after a cancellation as a failed qualifier, had no chance. The 24-year-old from Berlin lost to former Canadian US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 0: 6, 1: 6. Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki left Berlin on Sunday.