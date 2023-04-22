Home » Tennis in Munich: Rune – O’Connell | 1.30 p.m. | BR television
Tennis in Munich: Rune – O'Connell | 1.30 p.m. | BR television

Tennis in Munich: Rune – O'Connell | 1.30 p.m. | BR television

On the way to defending his title at the Munich Aumeister, the Dane Holger Rune has to eliminate Alexander Zverev’s conqueror Christopher O’Connell from Australia in the semifinals. Rune had won his quarter-final match in two sets against Cristian Garin from Chile.

Unseeded O’Connell can play freely

For O’Connell, who is not seeded in Munich, even reaching the semi-finals is a huge success. The win against Olympic champion Zverev was the biggest of his career so far. That also means: The Australian has nothing to lose against Rune and can play freely. Holger Rune is the favorite. An advantage?

Rune – O’Connell on BR television and in the stream

BR24Sport will broadcast the match live on Center Court from 1.30 p.m. on BR television and via live stream. Your commentator is Philipp Eger.

