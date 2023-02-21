The Granada took the match 6-4, 7-6 (2) and 6-2 and goes to the second round

The Spanish tennis player Nuria Parrizas won this monday 6-4, 7-6 (2) y 6-2 to Croatian Ana Konjuh, who came from the ‘qualy’, in the first round of the Mérida Open, a WTA 250 tournament that is played on a hard court. The Iberian, 79th in the world, will face the winner of the duel between the Egyptian Mayar Sherif and the Italian Camila Giorgi in the next round.

The Spanish took advantage of the doubts that the Croatian was in the first games, with returns off the court and two double faults that made her lose her serve in the ‘third game’, to win the first set 6-4. Konjuh tried to come back with an aggressive game over the net, but Párrizas did not lose his cool and from deep on the court defined the first set in his favor.

The second set was the most even between the two players, even with Konjuh injured her left foot in the last third, when she managed to break Párrizas’ serve. Konjuh was more accurate with her returns and the Iberian player let go of up to six break point opportunities, which extended the life of the Croatian, who won 7-6 (2) in a tie break.

In the last set, the Croatian lowered her level and committed three double faults, in addition to Párrizas, who regained concentration, broke her serve three times to seal the 6-2 victory.

In another match, the Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure defeated the Swiss Simona Waltert 6-4, 7-5, 6-1 to advance to the second round in which she will face the winner of the duel between the Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko and the Czech Katerina Siniakova, fourth favorite of the tournament. Later, the American Katie Volynets will challenge the Italian Lucia Bronzetti, the Chinese Xiyu Wang the American Alison Bondar, the Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto the Swiss Viktorija Golubic and the Hungarian Anna Bondar the Australian Kimberly Birrel.