Home Sports Tennis: Negative run feeds Thiem’s ​​self-doubt
Sports

Tennis: Negative run feeds Thiem’s ​​self-doubt

by admin
Tennis: Negative run feeds Thiem’s ​​self-doubt

The Lower Austrian is now holding onto just one win this year, won in Buenos Aires in mid-February. Since then there have been four opening defeats in a row, this year he has already left a tournament six times without a sense of achievement. Thiem also seems a bit at a loss as to how to flip the switch: “Since I came from South America to (North, note) America, I’ve trained well and consistently. I make sure that I continue to train like this, also in terms of fitness – especially for clay, where that’s important.”

Because now the 29-year-old is entering the clay court season, starting at the 250 event in Estoril the week after next. Thiem’s ​​goal at the beginning of the season was to get a placement for the French Open, which starts at the end of May, but at the moment he would not even be in the main competition for this Grand Slam event. Apparently, the Lichtenwörther does not necessarily dare to get the necessary points at a high ATP level – he is therefore considering a temporary evasion at challenger level.

Thiem is missing important points

The April alternative Monte Carlo already poses an increased risk for Thiem of going completely empty again. Austria’s number one is also aware of this: “There are only players like Sonego waiting, who get their top level week after week, which I’m not able to do at the moment. Maybe it’s too difficult at that level for me to win a few matches. ”So he has to seriously consider the Challenger variant. It could be that he plays in Split instead of Monte Carlo. “Split would be a good option to gain match practice. After that, Munich is planned. “Everything else will be decided first.”

See also  Cycling, Viviani embraces the track again: the Six Days of Rotterdam is underway

Rome also falls into this period. In May 2021, Thiem had his last win at the highest ATP level in Italy’s capital. His last match win in Grand Slam tournaments so far was at the Australian Open 2021, after which there was also a start-out in Roland Garros before the wrist injury. Thiem’s ​​comeback will be celebrated for the first time on Wednesday. After his return to the international stage last year, he was still slightly positive with 18 wins and 16 defeats, this year it is 1:8.

“Nobody can help me on the pitch”

The chance of a win seemed great against Sonego, who hadn’t started the game with an excellent record for the year either. Like Thiem, the 27-year-old had five first-round defeats in 2023, but 30 unforced errors with only 13 winners by the Austrian came in handy. After a balanced first set, a loss of concentration that led to a 0: 4 in the second set initiated Thiem’s ​​defeat. “These holes are just not good,” said the loser.

However, Thiem does not seem to like the idea of ​​​​mental care very much. “Of course, a little help is always good, but in the end I have to sort it out myself. I’m also on the pitch myself, I’m alone outside,” he explained. “On the court, in the match, nobody can help me. I have to see that I can get this under control. It also lacks self-confidence. I have to make sure I get that back. Maybe there will be a bigger win and I can manage to untie the knot a bit.”

See also  Grana Padano Consortium partner of the Cortina 2026 Olympic Games – Sport Marketing News

ATP 1000 Tournament in Miami

(US, $10.16M, hard)

Erstrundentableau:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) bye
Facundo Bagnis (ARG) Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA) 6:3 1:6 6:4
Dusan Lajovic (SRB) Andy Murray (GBR) 6:4 7:5
Maxime Cressy (USA/30) bye
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/20) bye
Brandon Nakashima (USA) Oscar Otte (GER) 7:6 (7/3) 6:3
Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI) Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 6:7 (4/7) 7:6 (7/2) 6:3
Tommy Paul (USA/16) bye
Taylor Fritz (USA/9) bye
Emile Nava (USA) John Isner (USA) 7:6 (7/5) 7:6 (7/4)
Guido Pella (ARG) Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 1:6 6:3 6:2
Denis Shapovalov (CAN/24) bye
Diego Schwartzman (ARG/31) bye
Wu Yibing (CHN) Kyle Edmund (GBR) 7:5 7:5
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Pedro Cachin (ARG) 6:4 7:6 (7/2)
Holger Rune (DEN/7) bye
Casper Ruud (NOR/3) bye
Ilja Iwashka (BLR) Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6:2 6:1
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) Mikael Ymer (SWE) 7:6 (7/5) 4:4 ret.
Botic of the Sand Scallop (NED/26) bye
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP/22) bye
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) Nuno Borges (POR) 6:1 6:4
Taro Daniel (JPN) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 4:1 ret.
Alexander Zverev (GER/13) bye
Jannik Sinner (ITA/10) bye
Laslo Djere (SRB) Free Mp3 Download Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6:2 7:6 (7/3)
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6:4 5:7 6:4
Grigor Dimitrow (BUL/21) bye
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB/29) bye
Ugo Humbert (FRA) Gael Monfils (FRA) 3:3 ret.
Jeffrey John Wolf (USA) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 7:5 6:3
Andrej Rublew (RUS/6) bye
Hubert Hurkacz (POL/8) bye
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) Zizou Bergs (BEL) 4:6 6:3 7:6 (9/7)
Adrian Mannarino (FRA) Shang Juncheng (CHN) 1:6 6:4 6:2
Ben Shelton (USA/32) bye
Borna Coric (CRO/17) bye
Christopher Eubanks (USA) Denis Kudla (USA) 7:6 (7/2) 6:2
Gregoire Barrere (FRA) Roman Safiullin (Russia) 6:4 3:6 6:3
Cameron Norrie (GBR/11) bye
Alex de Minaur (AUS/15) bye
Quentin Halys (FRA) Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6:2 7:6 (7/4)
Mackenzie McDonald (USA) Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) 6:4 6:2
Matteo Berrettini (ITA/19) bye
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN/28) bye
Alex Molcan (SVK) Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6:2 4:6 6:3
Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6:0 3:0 ret.
Daniil Medvedev (RUS/4) bye
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/5) bye
Thiago Monteiro (BRA) Jason Kubler (AUS) 6:4 7:6 (8/6)
Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) Jaume Munar (ESP) 7:6 (7/4) 2:6 6:1
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/25) bye
Daniel Evans (GBR/23) bye
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7:6 (9/7) 6:2
Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) Benoit Pair (FRA) 6:4 7:5
Frances Tiafoe (USA/12) bye
Karen Chatschanow (RUS/14) bye
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) Paul Kotow (RUS) 6:2 6:2
Jiri Lehecka (CZE) Federico Coria (ARG) 6:3 6:4
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/18) bye
Sebastian Baez (ARG/27) bye
Cristian Garin (CHI) Marcos Giron (USA) 6:4 2:6 6:4
Richard Gasquet (FRA) Christopher O’Connell (AUS) 6:4 3:6 6:1
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/2) bye
Doubles, first round:
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT) Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah (COL) -:- -:-

You may also like

Juve, the news on the financial report

Nice shot, it’s career-ending, you pig, Flynn was...

Volkswagen Automotive Partner of the Italian national football...

Pol Espargaro after a training crash in the...

Italy Under 21, 2-0 against Serbia: Mulattieri double...

MotoGP, Paul Espargaró’s accident in Free Practice 2...

In Morocco, the Atlas Lions eagerly awaited for...

The history of the WTA rankings

Under21 football, Italy-Serbia 2-0 in a friendly –...

Adamczyková and three men qualified for the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy