Home » Tennis: Sabalenka fights against appropriation
Sports

Tennis: Sabalenka fights against appropriation

by admin
Tennis: Sabalenka fights against appropriation

Tennis

Arina Sabalenka surprised with open words in the direction of the President of her native Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. The Australian Open winner and current number two in the world said at the WTA tournament in Stuttgart that she would stop the war in Ukraine if she could. She also suspects that Lukashenko’s statements on the WTA tour will make her even less popular.

19.04.2023 14.05

Online since today, 2.05 p.m

The 24-year-old had already spoken out in Miami in the previous month about what she saw as an unfounded hatred of her because of her origins. Belarus has served as a base for Russian troops since Russia invaded Ukraine and is allied with Russia, but has not yet entered the war.

After the major title for Sabalenka in Melbourne in January, Lukashenko celebrated her victory and later explained that people already knew which country Sabalenka came from, even if she played under a neutral flag.

“I have nothing to do with politics”

“I’m pretty sure that won’t help me,” Sabalenka told the media in Stuttgart on Tuesday. “I don’t know what to say because he can comment on my game, he can comment on whatever he wants. I have nothing to do with politics. If Ukrainians hate me even more after his speech, what can I do? If hating me makes them feel better, then I don’t mind. But if I could stop the war, I would.”

Sabalenka also stated that she would use the internet as little as possible to avoid reading negative comments. “That way I can focus on myself and my game and not get too depressed about the situation.”

See also  Kazakhstan, revolt over gas prices. Government sources: 8 dead, hundreds injured

WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart

(Germany, 780,637 euros, sand/hall)

Erstrundentableau:
Each Swiatek (POL/1) bye
Zheng Qinwen (CHN) Alycia Parks (USA) 6:4 6:4
Donna Vekic (CRO) Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 7:6 (9/7) 7:6 (7/5)
Karolina Pliskova (CZE) Maria Sakkari (GRE/8) 6:2 6:3
Ons Jabeur (TUN/3) bye
Yelena Ostapenko (LAT) Emma Raducanu (GBR) 6:2 6:1
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) Martina Trevisan (ITA) 7:5 1:1 ret.
Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/6) Jule Niemeier (GER) -:- -:-
Cori Gauff (USA/5) Veronika Kudermetowa (RUS) -:- -:-
Anastasia Potapowa (RUS) Petra Martic (CRO) 6:3 3:6 6:3
Tatjana Maria (GER) Ylena In Albon (SUI) 6:2 4:6 7:6 (7/4)
Caroline Garcia (FRA/4) bye
Paula Badosa (ESP) Daria Kasatkina (RUS/7) 6:1 6:1
Cristina Bucsa (ESP) Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 3:6 6:4 6:0
Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) Lyudmila Samsonowa (RUS) 6:2 6:0
Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) bye

You may also like

It’s always Jannik Sinner: he beats Schwartzman and...

Pope’s letter for Paris Olympics: ‘beautiful gathering’ of...

Russian and Belarusian basketball teams will not participate...

VAM VERTICAL CHALLENGE | Sportdimontagna.com

Hrubec: I will also go to the championship...

Mottolino Fun Mountain reopens in summer version –...

Ding Junhui stops in the first round of...

Give the Ball to Bobby #25

In Arabba, a summer on two wheels

We have confidence in the Women’s World Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy