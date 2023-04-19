Tennis: Sabalenka fights against appropriation

The 24-year-old had already spoken out in Miami in the previous month about what she saw as an unfounded hatred of her because of her origins. Belarus has served as a base for Russian troops since Russia invaded Ukraine and is allied with Russia, but has not yet entered the war.

After the major title for Sabalenka in Melbourne in January, Lukashenko celebrated her victory and later explained that people already knew which country Sabalenka came from, even if she played under a neutral flag.

“I have nothing to do with politics”

“I’m pretty sure that won’t help me,” Sabalenka told the media in Stuttgart on Tuesday. “I don’t know what to say because he can comment on my game, he can comment on whatever he wants. I have nothing to do with politics. If Ukrainians hate me even more after his speech, what can I do? If hating me makes them feel better, then I don’t mind. But if I could stop the war, I would.”

Sabalenka also stated that she would use the internet as little as possible to avoid reading negative comments. “That way I can focus on myself and my game and not get too depressed about the situation.”

WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart

(Germany, 780,637 euros, sand/hall)