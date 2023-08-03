Tennis: Thiem turns game after a disaster start

“The first set was really difficult, completely different conditions than yesterday. Today I managed to confirm an achievement. The opponent wasn’t easy, different conditions than yesterday, so I cleared a few hurdles,” said Thiem, who was completely off the roll in the first set and gained the momentum from his opening success after two tie-breaks (7: 6 (7/3) 7 :6 (8/6)) against the Argentinian Facundo Bagnis could not take it with him for the time being.

The Lower Austrian conceded two breakballs right at the beginning, only scored twelve points in total and had to give up the set to Zhizhen after just 23 minutes. In the second round, Thiem found the game better in faster conditions than the rainy day before and took the serve from number 53 in the world to make it 3-1, the break seemed to have started the turnaround.

Thiem wins round of 16 in Kitzbühel

Dominic Thiem prevailed in three sets on Thursday 1: 6 6: 3 6: 2 against the Chinese Zhang Zhizhen. Sebastian Ofner was eliminated from the ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbühel on Wednesday after a strange gameplay.

Because the 29-year-old improved, served and secured the second round with 6:3. “Sometimes it’s easier to tick off a lost sentence than a tight one. I said to myself, the match starts again from scratch. The break to 3:1 was the turning point, I thought I’d let him play a bit. When an important shot like the backhand longline works out, that’s a sign that I’m in good spirits.”

“It’s important to have two wins”

Thiem was then the better player in the deciding set. The 2020 US Open champion managed a break right at the beginning of the third set. The Lower Austrian played very consistently and took the serve from the Chinese again to make it 5:2. After 1:42 hours he finally converted his first match point and is in an ATP quarterfinals for the third time this year.

“It’s important to have two wins. The mood here is always special and I’m glad that I was able to give something back with two wins,” said Thiem. In the fight for his first ATP semi-final this year, the 29-year-old will meet Rinderknech on Thursday (fourth match after 11:00 a.m.), who won against Yannick Hanfmann (GER/2) 7:6 (7/3) 6:3 . Thiem has never played against the 28-year-old Frenchman.

Ofner fails in the round of 16

Sebastian Ofner, on the other hand, was eliminated after a strange gameplay. After a bye in the first round, the Styrian was beaten by the Slovak Alex Molcan in the round of 16 after a 5-0 lead and two match points in the second set 6-4 5-7 6-7 (5/7).

In doubles, the top seeded 2021 title holders Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler made it into the quarter-finals, the Tyrolean and the Lower Austrian are now also allowed on the center court in the last Thursday match. Sam Weissborn from Vienna is also still in the doubles.

ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuehel

(Austria, 630,705 euros, sand)

Round of 16 tableau: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG/1) Guido Andreozzi (ARG) 6:2 6:2 Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) Daniel Altmaier (GER/8) 3:6 6:2 7:6 (10/8) Alex Molcan (SVK)

Sebastian Ofner (AUT/4) 4:6 7:5 7:6 (7/5) Sebastian Baez (ARG) Roberto Carballes Brothers (ESP/6) 6:1 6:2 Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA). ) 7:6 (7/5) 6:3 Peter Cachin (ARG/3) Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 7:5 6:3

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Zang Zhizhen (CHN) 1:6 6:3 6:2 Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) Yannick Hanfmann (GER/2) 7:6 (7/3) 6:3 First round: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG/1) Freilos Guido Andreozzi (ARG)

Filip Misolic (AUT) 5:7 6:4 6:2 Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6:2 6:2 Daniel Altmaier (GER/8) Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI) 6:7 ​​(5/7 ) 6:2 6:4

Sebastian Ofner (AUT/4) Freilos Alex Molcan (SVK) Luca Van Assche (FRA/11) 6:4 6:3 Sebastian Baez (ARG) Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) 6:4 6:2 Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP/6) Guido Pella (ARG) 6:2 6:4 Laslo Djere (SRB/5) Christopher O’Connell (AUS) 6:4 7:6 (7/4) Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)

Dennis Novak (AUT) 6:3 6:4 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6:1 7:5 Pedro Cachin (ARG/3) Freilos Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) Dusan Lajovic (SRB/7) 6: 3 6:2

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 7: 6 (7/3) 7: 6 (8/6) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG) 6: 7 (3/7) 6: 4 6: 2 Yannick Hanfmann (GER/2) bye doubles, quarterfinals:

Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT/1) Ariel Behar / Adam Pavlasek (URU/CZE) -:- -:-

Sam Weissborn / Romain Arneodo (AUT/POL) Gonzalo Escobar / Alexander Nedowessow (ECU/UKR/4) -:- -:- Round of 16:

Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT/1)

Nikola Cacic / Victor Vlad Cornea (CRO/ROU)

6:2 6:4

Sam Weissborn Guido Andreozzi / William Duran (ARG) 6:4 6:2 Guido Andreozzi / William Duran (ARG)

Sebastian Ofner / Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4:6 7:6 (7/5) 10/7 Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori (ITA/2)

Filip Misolic / Joel Schwaerzler (AUT) 7:5 6:3 Gonzalo Escobar / Alexander Nedowessow (ECU/UKR/4)

Philipp Oswald / Marcelo Demoliner (AUT/BRA)

6:3 6:4

