Home Sports Tennis, Zverev scolds Medvedev – “One of the most unfair in the world”
Sports

Tennis, Zverev scolds Medvedev – “One of the most unfair in the world”

by admin
Tennis, Zverev scolds Medvedev – “One of the most unfair in the world”
Sport Montecarlo

“One of the most unfair in the world” – Zverev scolds his opponent

| Reading time: 2 minutes

“I take fairness and sportsmanship very, very seriously. Unfortunately, he has none of that,” says Zverev about Medvedev

“I take fairness and sportsmanship very, very seriously. Unfortunately, he has none of that,” says Zverev about Medvedev

Which: REUTERS

In a dramatic tennis match, Alexander Zverev loses to Daniil Medvedev in Monte Carlo. After the match point, the German didn’t give a good hair to his Russian opponent. There are two scenes that drive Zverev to incandescence.

Nfter his knockout round at the ATP tournament in Monte Carlo, Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev insulted his Russian opponent Daniil Medvedev as “one of the most unfair players in the world“. “I take fairness and sportsmanship very, very seriously. Unfortunately he doesn’t have any of that,” said Zverev after the bitter 6: 3, 5: 7, 6: 7 (7: 9) defeat after more than three hours at Sky.

On Thursday evening, in front of his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, Zverev served twice to win the match: 5: 4 in the second and third set. But Medvedev fended off two match points in the decisive tie-break and advanced to the quarter-finals. From the point of view of the 25-year-old from Hamburg, also with partly unfair means: When the score was 5: 4 for Zverev in the second set, the Russian removed the net post when going to his bench and put it on the pitch, he was not warned for it.

Is every means right for him on the pitch? Daniil Medvedev is under criticism

Is every means right for him on the pitch? Daniil Medvedev is under criticism

Quelle: Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

“He tries to do everything when he’s behind. I’m extremely disappointed about that as an athlete,” said Zverev, also in relation to this scene. At 4: 3 in the third set for Zverev, the Russian took a toilet break “where there are none anymore. There are a thousand situations where he has the feeling that I’ve started to play better and where he tries to do something every time,” said Zverev, who also considered the former US Open winner Medvedev to be one of the best players designated to the world.

“That’s totally my fault too”

At the same time he practiced self-criticism. “Of course you can argue that I shouldn’t let that distract me. That’s also completely my fault, that was really bad of me today. But still, I think fairness in sport should always be a part of it.”

also read

Fell

Both would have an “incredible rivalry” – similar to former world number ones Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. “But one of the reasons Roger and Rafa were so popular and the rivalry was appreciated all over the world was because they were always fair to each other. Unfortunately, you can’t say that about him and that’s a real shame for me as an athlete,” said Zverev after the eighth defeat in the 14th comparison.

also read

Zverev, who was injured for a long time, also drew positive things from his first real endurance test on sand: “It was a great match. But of course I want to start winning matches like this again.”

See also  Davis Cup: Canada-Italy in the semifinals

You may also like

Basketball: Karli Marx – the strangest mascot in...

Narbonne, a team already in reconstruction

Nelson Weiper plays with FSV Mainz 05 with...

Dante Vanzeir: New York Red Bulls forward given...

Asian Games Q&A Interesting Multi-Sports Night Market Very...

Leaked mail: racism allegations against PSG coach Galtier

Stevie Ray: PFL fighter found out daughter needed...

WDR-Sport: Schalke against Hertha – the winner has...

Paolo Banchero: I will work hard on shooting...

The International (Hangzhou) Trailwalker Conference will be held...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy