BORGOFRANCO D’IVREA

Melanie Bosonin never stops. The young cyclist from Donnaz confirms herself as the spearhead of Asd Tessiore Cycles and among the best in her category, the G6, at a regional level and beyond.

The activity of the young cyclists led by the sports director Maurizio Cilenti did not stop even in July and August, despite the great heat and the absences (justified and above all deserved) for the holidays. The summer two months opened with a double second place in Oleggio in the seventh edition of the Caletti brothers GP; on the podium Giulio Gianotto (G2) and Melanie Bosonin, who then won two prestigious victories in the Osasco Municipality Trophy and in Canelli in the fourth round of the Very Young Road Challenge.

August opened again under the sign of Melanie who proved her speed both in Piedmont and in Lombardy, winning both the Don Beppino Ferrua Memorial in Sant’Albano Stura and the second Mario Valvassori Trophy in Sumirago, in the province of Varese. In Ferrua, the victory of another Tessiore Cicli athlete, Matilde Martensini, first in the G4 category, should also be noted.

On the eve of August 15th, the 13th Salmoiraghi Trophy was held in Castelletto sopra Ticino, a true classic of youth cycling: over the twelve laps of the race, Bosonin not only dominated the women’s ranking, but also won a more than honorable seventh place overall. finish with a flourish, Melanie also protagonist in Mtb: stopped for a day as a road racer, she took the podium (third place) in the Grand Prix Valle d’Aosta which was raced on the Arnad meadows.

Halfway between vacation and training, on Sunday 21 August the Tessiore Camp took place, in the facility for the Rapy skyroll (fraction of Verrayes), which allowed young cyclists to train and have fun on the challenging ups and downs and parabolic curves of the Valle d’Aosta circuit, certainly useful both for tackling the climbs and for improving the driving skills of the vehicle. Maurizio Cilenti does not hide his satisfaction: «The girls were very good, but the boys were also good: as soon as they returned from vacation they started pedaling again with great determination. Now we are moving towards the end of the 2022 season, without relaxing, because September is notoriously a busy month for teams and athletes. We are ready”. –

Federico Bona