The admission test to Medicine approaches. The exams for the limited number faculties are among the first major challenges that students face after graduation and this year the survey most feared has undergone some changes (which the guys don’t seem to like). Before getting discouraged, however, there are some precautions that you can adopt.

The change that worries 82% of candidates

September 6 is the date of the great test: candidates from all over Italy will have to face a quiz a multiple choice of 60 questions to be performed in 100 minutes, but with a different division of arguments than in the past. The decree n. 583 of 24 June 2022, signed by the Minister of University and Research Cristina Messa, in fact, marks the change of direction on the questions of the entrance tests to Medicine and Surgery, which will have fewer questions of general culture and logical reasoning a benefit of the questions of biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics. Specifically, the topics will be divided as follows: 4 questions reading skills and knowledge acquired in studies; 5 of logical reasoning and problems; 23 of biology; 15 of chemistry e 13 of physics and mathematics. Students will have to wait a few weeks before knowing the national merit ranking that will be published by Cineca, on behalf of the Ministry of University and Research, on the Universitaly website by the end of September.

According to a survey carried out by startup Ed-Tech Futura are 1700 aspiring doctorschange worries the82% of the candidates and the 55% stated that he preferred the distribution of the questions of the 2021 test. Le most feared subjects by Italian students they are just Mathematics and Physics (48%), Chemistry (32%) and Biology (16%), i.e. those that have undergone an increase in the number of questions present in the test, certainly making the preparation more challenging.

A choice of common sense, one might think: in recent years the admission test to Medicine has been criticized several times also for questions of general knowledge. The problem, however, is another, the decision does not meet the favor of the candidates because it falls in a moment of particular fragility. The current high school graduates have faced for over two years distance teaching and all related restrictions, with repercussions on the knowledge acquired during the school years.

The 3 practical tips to pass the test

How can the problem be addressed? Francesco Salvatore, CPO of Futura, offers three practical tips for young aspiring doctors. The first is of do not limit yourself to the theoretical study but also practice a lot, first with single exercises and then with complete simulations. The second is to always use up-to-date and specific exercises, and here Futura offers an extra help: the platform, starting from the third week of August, has made it available 30 thousand commented quizzes, simulations for free specifically created and tests for each subject, updated according to ministerial directives. In addition, thanks to artificial intelligence, Futura offers a personalized path, providing increasingly difficult simulations as preparation progresses. Finally, the most important thing it is focusing and understanding your mistakes: this allows you to think about the notions learned and to assimilate them more. Here, too, Futura facilitates students in the task thanks to “Review errors” functionwhich allows them to view the wrong questions and practice until everyone is given the correct answer.

The platform is available free of charge to all students, who can practice without limits in view of the admission test to medicine. All updates on the free trial and how to sign up will be provided on the page Instagram @accademiadeitest.

The places available for admission to Italian universities are 13.663, which become 14.740 if we also count those for Imat (the Medicine test in English). A significant increase compared to last year, but with a clear disproportion between supply and demand: in 2021, 55,117 applications were submitted against 14,020 places, in practice one in four admitted nationwide. Consulcesi, a legal network that deals with the protection of doctors and aspiring doctors, has made the “Medicine Test Survival Manual 2022”, which contains detailed information on the questions, but also advice on how to manage the time before the exam between theoretical review and simulations. National data will be available after the test, but Consulcesi already reports an increase in the number of candidates registered at the Bicocca University of Milan, the University of Messina and the Tuscan Universities of Pisa and Siena.

This year will be the last test to take place in a traditional way. Next year it will be replaced by the test online Tolc, as already in use for other limited number courses. There will no longer be a single date, but a process that will allow students to prepare, self-evaluate and be able to take the test several times during the year starting from the fourth year of high school.

The limited number over the years has caused quite a bit of controversy. Introduced as a decree in 1987 and then become law in 1999, the law ideally clashes with the principle of the right to education, but also presents practical problems, such as chronic shortage of doctors and nurses (which became evident in the period of the health emergency). Presidents of the Region, also of opposite political sides, such as that of Veneto, Luca Zaia, and that of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, have expressed themselves in favor of the elimination of the closed number, but the Minister of Mass recently stated that the limited number will remain. What could change is a further increase in vacancies but, with such demand, bridging the gap seems very difficult.