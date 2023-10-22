Texas Rangers and Houston Astros Clash in Game 6 of the ALCS Championship Series

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are set to face each other this Sunday, October 22 at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the Championship Series from the American League 2023.

The current champions of the World Series, the Texas Rangers, are seeking to qualify for the World Series for the third consecutive year. After the first five challenges, they currently dominate the series three to two.

Texas was in an advantageous position, especially after winning the first two matches in Houston. Historically, no team that has won the first two games of a seven-game series has ended up being defeated. The Rangers are determined to avoid going down in history with that negative record.

On the other hand, it is a rarity for all the matches in a seven-game series to be won by the visiting teams. The Washington Nationals achieved this feat in the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros.

If the Texas Rangers make it to the World Series, it will be the second time something similar to what happened to Washington occurs. The Rangers took the first in Houston, and the Astros won the following three matches in Arlington.

Game 5 was a devastating blow for the Rangers, who were leading by two in the ninth inning. However, a homerun by Jose Altuve from the Houston Astros turned the tables.

Rangers’ manager, Bruce Bochy, made a small change in the lineup for Game 6, just as he did in Game 2 when facing Framber Valdez as the rival opener. Evan Carter was replaced with Robbie Grossman, who bats with both hands.

The Texas Rangers lineup for ALCS Game 6 against the Houston Astros is as follows:

– Marcus Semien 2B

– Corey Seager SS

– Robbie Grossman LF

– Adolis García RF

– Mitch Garver DH

– Jonah Heim C

– Nate Lowe 1B

– Josh Jung 3B

– Leody Taveras CF

– Nate Eovaldi P

The match is scheduled to start at 8:03 PM Eastern Time in the United States. Stay tuned for the latest MLB scores.

