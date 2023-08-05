In Val di Non There are at least 10 castles to see if you go there on vacation this summer (but not only).

If it is known that the Val di Non is the homeland of apples – the first to have received the DOP in Europe – it is perhaps less so as it is also an area characterized by castles and ancient residences that have played a fundamental role in the past history of the Trentino and South Tyrol.

Here’s one gallery with the 10 most beautiful castles in the Val di Non.

The 10 most beautiful castles in the Val di Non to see this summer

Framed by the Brenta Dolomites, a UNESCO heritage site, and by the Maddalene chain, many of them have been converted into precious museum spaces and exhibitions that allow you to access, even with interesting guided tours, their historical beauties, breathing in the scent of their past. Made up of parties, tournaments, important weddings for dynastic purposes, clashes between rival families, but also bloody events such as the witch trials of the seventeenth century.

When to go to see the castles of the Val di Non

And meat summer and spring are the best to be able to admire them in their splendouralso taking advantage of the calendar of guided tours, exhibitions and events that further enhance their value.

And even if it is not a historic building in the classic sense of the term, the list of those open to the public cannot fail to include the Shrine of San Romediowhich stands on an impressive rock spur and which practically has the structure of a castle.

The 10 castles of the Val di Non to visit

In addition to those open to the public, numerous others can be admired from a distance or up close (Castel Cles, Castel Bragher, Castel Malgolo, Castelfondo Castle, just to name a few), perhaps trekking among the apple orchards or riding a bike. Even without entering, their wonder is captured at first glance.

In the ranking of the most beautiful and accessible can not miss:

1. Valer Castle

2. Castel Thun

3. Castel Nanno

4. Belas Castle

5. Sanctuary of San Romedio

6. Castel Coredo

7. Assessor’s Palace of Cles

8. Casa Marta of Coredo

9. Casa de Gentili of Sanzeno

10. Campia House in Revò

