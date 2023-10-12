The 10th Beijing International Equestrian Masters Begins with Exciting Competitions

The 10th Beijing International Equestrian Masters Kicks Off with Exciting Competitions

Beijing, October 12 – The 10th Longines Beijing International Equestrian Masters commenced with a spectacular opening ceremony at the National Stadium (Bird’s Nest) on October 11. This four-day event features three thrilling competitions: the 115CM Challenge, 125CM Individual Championship, and 125CM Team Championship. In a stunning display of talent, 13-year-old rider Larison PAN emerged as the first champion born at the Bird’s Nest Equestrian Stadium in three years.

As the oldest and most prestigious international event held at the Bird’s Nest, the 10th Longines Beijing International Equestrian Masters attracted equestrian enthusiasts from all around the world. It is considered the highest standard equestrian competition in China and the largest in Asia.

This year’s event has brought together renowned Chinese and foreign athletes as well as emerging talents. Harry Charles, the current number one ranked U25 FEI Jumping World rider, and former world number one Scott Brash are participating in the event for the first time since 2015. Additionally, many Chinese athletes, including Li Zhenqiang, who is vying for a spot in the Tokyo Olympics, will compete for the tenth consecutive year.

The first competition, the challenge, witnessed the participation of 46 horse and rider combinations, including numerous promising young riders from across the country. Among them, Bao Jiayin stood out by achieving a commendable performance. Riding “White Musician,” Bao Jiayin secured the first 0 penalty points with a time of 80.12 seconds. However, it was Larison PAN, the 36th rider, astride “Kash,” who clinched the title with zero penalty points and a time of 68.26 seconds. Born in Shanghai, this 13-year-old rider made history by becoming the first champion to compete at the Bird’s Nest Equestrian Stadium in three years.

The second competition, the 125CM level individual championship, featured 29 pairs of riders and horses. Olympic rider Zhang Xingjia, a member of the Chinese equestrian jumping team at the Hangzhou Asian Games, impressed the audience with his partnership with “Mangkhut.” Competing for the first time in the Bird’s Nest in three years, Zhang Xingjia secured the ninth position. Ultimately, Wang Boyang, a seasoned rider who has attained multiple championships across the country, and his trusted partner “Fu Lin,” triumphed with 0 penalty points and a time of 67.72 seconds, securing the championship.

The final event of the day was the Team Championship 125CM, featuring 21 pairs of horses and riders from seven teams. Only five pairs finished the race with no penalty points, representing five different teams. The team comprising Wu Jiatong on “Dabai,” He Junyu on “Hao Tong,” and Hong Zhihua on “Rushuang” emerged victorious with a total of 8 penalty points and a cumulative time of 240.74 seconds, representing the Kimberle Equestrian club. The Shanghai Equestrian Sports Management Center finished with a slight difference in penalty points, earning the runner-up position, while Xiwu Equestrian secured third place.

The 10th Longines Beijing International Equestrian Masters promises more thrilling competitions in the coming days, showcasing the extraordinary skills of equestrian athletes from around the world.

