Original Title: The 10th Sichuan Provincial Paralympic Games and the 5th Special Olympics Open Today

The 10th Paralympic Games of Sichuan Province and the 5th Special Olympics Games will kick off at the Leshan Olympic Center on April 21. On April 20, the reporter learned from the press conference of the 10th Sichuan Provincial Paralympic Games and the 5th Special Olympics Games that there are 25 competitions in this Paralympic Games. There are 18 competitions, and the 5th Provincial Special Olympics has 7 competitions.

A total of 2,134 athletes, 869 referees and technicians, and 739 staff members participated in this Paralympic Games. At present, 13 venues including the Leshan Olympic Center, the Leshan Sports Center Training Hall, the Roller Skating Field of the School of Engineering Technology of Chengdu University of Technology, and the Qianwei County Gymnasium, as well as various events, facility guarantees, and volunteer services are all ready.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Provincial Disabled Persons’ Federation, the opening ceremony of the pre-event competition of this Paralympic Games will be held in August 2022. At present, 6 Paralympic Games events and 4 Special Olympics events have been completed, producing a total of 110 gold medals, 95 silver medals and 89 bronze medals. The remaining 15 competitions will be held after the opening ceremony, and all competitions will be completed on April 26. (Sichuan Daily all-media reporter Wang Jinchao)

