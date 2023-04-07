The 12th Chongqing National Fitness Games and the 2023 Chongqing “National Fitness Month” theme event were launched.Photo courtesy of Chongqing Community Center

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Qiu Xiaoya) On April 7, the launching ceremony of the 12th Chongqing National Fitness Games and the 2023 Chongqing “National Fitness Month” theme event was held at the Datianwan National Fitness Center. This sports meeting will last for 8 months, with a total of 25 competition events, among which land curling is included in the Chongqing National Fitness Games for the first time.

Since its first session in 2009, the Chongqing National Fitness Games has been successfully held for 11 consecutive sessions, from once every two years at the beginning to now every year, and from the initial 6 competitions to the current 25 competitions The project has become one of the important brand activities of mass sports in Chongqing.

It is understood that the 12th National Fitness Games was officially launched in April and will complete all events in November. It will last for 8 months in total. The 25 competitions are highly popularized and widely participated, and have traditional advantages in mass sports. , such as Tai Chi, swimming, table tennis, football, etc. There are also emerging fashion items such as roller skating, rock climbing, land curling, and archery that young people love. Among them, land curling was included in the Chongqing National Fitness Games for the first time.

After the opening of the curtain, the air volleyball event will be held at the Jiangjin District Gymnasium from April 14th to 16th. May and June are competition-intensive periods, and competitions such as Tai Chi, rock climbing, archery, and jumping kicks will be launched one after another.

In addition, this sports meeting covers a wide range of districts and counties, and various events will be held in nearly 20 districts and counties, including Hechuan District, Changshou District, Tongnan District, Nanchuan District, and Chengkou County.

National fitness is related to people’s health and happiness in life. In the past five years, Chongqing has held more than 2,000 national fitness events at the county level and above every year, and built a total of 1,400 community fitness points. The city’s “15-minute fitness circle” has blossomed everywhere, and the proportion of people who regularly participate in physical exercise has reached 47.65%.

This year, Chongqing will organize and implement 12 township fitness squares, 10 citizen gymnasiums, and 455 agricultural sports project renewals, and promote the construction of 10 smart fitness corridors, 10 township fitness squares, and 100 farmer sports and fitness projects in 18 districts. The county implemented the national fitness venue equipment to make up for shortcomings, and further improved the national fitness public service system.

The relevant person in charge of the Chongqing Municipal Sports Bureau stated that the department will unswervingly implement the national fitness-for-all strategy, fully implement the decisions and deployments of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, and strive to promote fitness for all by closely focusing on the “No. 1 Project” of the Municipal Party Committee and the construction of a modern sports city. The level has reached a new height, showing sports responsibility and contributing sports power in the new era, new journey, and new Chongqing construction.

