Following the first announcement of the recent photos of the heel angle last time, New York rapper Action Bronson and New Balance jointly created the US-made 990v6 new joint color “Lapis Lazuli” and officially brought the official album earlier.

Different from the first cooperative color scheme previously released, “Lapis Lazuli”, which is derived from Latin and means “blue stone”, is also made of bright color blocks, but it has a dark blue-green base with a unique tannin texture. With a beige midsole and slightly mountaineering-style shoelaces, the overall visual layer is rich but relatively soft, and the color of the rubber outsole also echoes the body of the shoe. The design is full of logical coherence. Finally, the excellent resilience With the support of FuelCell foam and ENCAP technology, it also has excellent performance.

The above-mentioned shoes are expected to be launched in the near future, but the exact release information has not yet been announced. The price may be $220. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention to relevant news.

