The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou: A Spectacle of Glory and Dreams

Title: Asian Games in Hangzhou Kicks Off with Record-Breaking Number of Events

Author: Nie Yue

Publication Date: September 23, 2022

On the evening of the 23rd, the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou opened at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, marking the beginning of an exhilarating sporting extravaganza that will captivate the world for the next 15 days. With a staggering lineup of events, athletes from all over the globe are set to showcase their skills and fulfill their sporting dreams on this grand stage.

The Asian Games in Hangzhou boasts an unprecedented number of events, with 40 major events, 61 sub-events, and 481 minor events. This makes it the Asian Games with the highest number of events in its history. Standing out among these competitions are 29 Olympic events, designed with a vision towards the upcoming Paris Olympics. Complementing them are 11 non-Olympic events, each possessing its unique charm and appeal.

The four categories of competitions in this edition of the Asian Games encompass track and field, football, boxing, water polo, and other competitive, ball, confrontation, and water sports. Among the Olympic events are triathlon, archery, badminton, swimming, and weightlifting, ensuring a thrilling display of athleticism and international rivalry.

In line with the regulations of the Asian Games event setting, the Olympic events in the current Hangzhou edition will serve as qualifiers for the Paris Olympics. Athletes competing in sports such as track and field and basketball will have the opportunity to secure their spots for the prestigious global event.

Notably, this Asian Games incorporates non-Olympic sports that highlight the cultural diversity and characteristics of various Asian regions. Among the 11 non-Olympic events, martial arts, sepak takraw, cricket, jiu-jitsu, and kabaddi showcase the distinctiveness of East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, and West Asia, respectively. These sports, originating from traditional folk activities, enjoy a passionate following and strong regional ties.

The first day of competition, September 24th, promises an unforgettable spectacle with 31 gold medals up for grabs. Events in rowing, martial arts, swimming, and more will captivate fans worldwide. Rowing alone will bestow seven gold medals while martial arts and swimming will contribute significantly to the medal tally. The Chinese team, led by talents like Zou Jiaqi/Qiu Xiuping, Sun Peiyuan, Huang Yuting, Wang Zhilin, and Han Jiayu, will vie for medals in various events on this thrilling day.

As the Hangzhou Asian Games unfold, sports enthusiasts around the world are urged not to miss the exhilarating events. Stay updated and mark your calendars to witness history in the making at the grandest sporting event in Asia.

