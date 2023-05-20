The 2023 HOOP FLIGHT Urban Basketball Classic kicks off on the 20th

Text/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Zhou Fangping

The “2023 HOOP FLIGHT City Classic” will be held at the Guangzhou HOOP FLIGHT Arena on May 20. The competition schedule lasted for one and a half months until the final champion was determined on July 2.

The goal of the event is to “create the highest level of folk events in Guangzhou”. The person in charge of the organizer talked about the purpose of holding the event, “Guangzhou’s amateur basketball level has always been high. Professional DJs provide a platform for these ‘quasi-professional players’ to show their competitive charm. Every year in the future, we will continue to hold similar events to find a suitable platform for everyone who loves basketball, and continue to play in basketball. Shine on the court, chase your dream basketball.”

The competition time for this event is from May 20th to July 2nd, and competitions will be held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The participating teams are: PBC Capable Person, Overseas International, Huka, Shunjingxia, Power Revival, CIVILIAN, HIGH FIVE, Foshan Nan’ao Bear and Lion, a total of eight teams. The champion team will receive a bonus of 80,000 yuan, and the MVP of the entire event and the final MVP will receive 5,000 yuan and 8,000 yuan respectively. In order to increase the excitement of the game, professional and foreign players are encouraged to participate in this event, and a replaceable player is added to each game to increase the suspense and uncertainty of the event.

It is worth mentioning that the venue HOOP FLIGHT is equipped with CBA brand Meikai professional wooden floor, and the basketball stand is a FIBA ​​cooperative brand. The most professional online celebrity check-in stadium in the country.

The organizer of the competition is Guangzhou Yixiang Sports Culture Co., Ltd., and the whole competition will be broadcast live by APP “Little Fans” and Douyin platform “HOOP FLIGHT”.

