Home Sports The 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States-Sports-中工网
Sports

The 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States-Sports-中工网

by admin
The 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States-Sports-中工网

Original title: 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States

Chinanews.com, January 28th. On the 27th local time, CONMEBOL and CONCACAF announced that the 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States. Among them, 16 teams will participate in the men’s America’s Cup in 2024, and 12 teams will participate in the women’s America’s Cup.

On the same day, CONMEBOL and CONMEBOL announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening and developing football in the two regions. The agreement covers men’s and women’s national team competitions as well as a new men’s club competition.

According to the agreement, the 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States. The Men’s Copa America will feature 10 CONMEBOL teams and six CONCACAF teams. The Women’s Copa America will invite 4 South American countries and 8 Central and North American teams.

At the club level, CONMEBOL and CONMEBOL will also create a new competition where the best 4 club teams from South America and CONCACAF will get places. At present, the two major football federations are striving to host the first competition in 2024.

According to previous news, the 2024 Copa America was originally scheduled to be held in Ecuador, but the country officially announced on November 10, 2022 that it would give up the right to host.

See also  The shocking video of an African American killed by the police returning to ignite America

You may also like

Benetton Rugby puts its heart into it but...

Toro, who comeback in Empoli: Ricci and Sanabria...

Ferrari, those 1000 pit stops to fly in...

had taken off from Reggio Emilia

Tobzan thick eyebrows: As long as he is...

Napoli-Roma, Mourinho: “Zaniolo has been saying for a...

I really love being a scumbag!Inter Milan iron...

Electric cars: Leapmotor T03, the Chinese city car...

Alpine skiing, Odermatt returns and wins the Cortina...

Juventus’ fake accounts fermented, Ronaldo will return to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy