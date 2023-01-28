Original title: 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States

Chinanews.com, January 28th. On the 27th local time, CONMEBOL and CONCACAF announced that the 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States. Among them, 16 teams will participate in the men’s America’s Cup in 2024, and 12 teams will participate in the women’s America’s Cup.

On the same day, CONMEBOL and CONMEBOL announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening and developing football in the two regions. The agreement covers men’s and women’s national team competitions as well as a new men’s club competition.

According to the agreement, the 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States. The Men’s Copa America will feature 10 CONMEBOL teams and six CONCACAF teams. The Women’s Copa America will invite 4 South American countries and 8 Central and North American teams.

At the club level, CONMEBOL and CONMEBOL will also create a new competition where the best 4 club teams from South America and CONCACAF will get places. At present, the two major football federations are striving to host the first competition in 2024.

According to previous news, the 2024 Copa America was originally scheduled to be held in Ecuador, but the country officially announced on November 10, 2022 that it would give up the right to host.