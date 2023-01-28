The expansion of coverage in higher education in Casanare is a commitment assumed by the Unitrópico directives, so that 95 young people are admitted to four academic programs in the period 2023-A.

This important achievement is part of the results obtained in the last meeting of the State University System, SUE, made up of the rectors of the country’s public universities, and is one of the challenges announced by the Minister of National Education, Alejandro Gaviria, and ratified by the President. of the Republic, Gustavo Petro.

The expansion of places in Unitrópico is only viable for the programs of Agroindustrial Engineering, Agroforestry Engineering, Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics, Architecture and the Specialization in Environmental Evaluation and Management, so that 95 young people who applied in the recent call for admission and meet the required requirements, especially academic merit.

According to the Agreement of the Academic Council No. 037 of 2023, which approves the number of places, defines its distribution as follows: 15 in Agroforestry Engineering, 30 in Agroindustrial Engineering, 30 in Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics, 10 in Architecture and 10 in the Specialization in Environmental Evaluation and Management.

Bearing in mind that the main criterion in the admission process is academic merit, in this last call the applicants who applied for the respective programs where the quotas were increased and who obtained a good position in the descending order of the consolidated list In the evaluation of weights, they will be notified by email about the calendar and the steps to follow to formalize the enrollment.

